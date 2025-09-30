Top EPL Fixtures Where VAR Could Pay You Twice

The introduction of VAR into football has changed the way fans, players, and punters experience the game.

Goals that would have stood in the past can now be reviewed, checked, and ruled out in seconds. For bettors, this can often bring heartbreak. However, LiveScore Bet Nigeria has introduced an exciting new feature called VAR Payout, which ensures you are not left disappointed when technology intervenes.

With this market, if you place a pre-match bet on a player to score in any English Premier League game, and VAR rules out their goal at any point, your bet will still be paid out as a winner.

That means you can win even if the goal does not officially stand. The VAR Payout applies to selected goal scorer markets, such as First Goalscorer, Anytime Goalscorer, Player to Score 2/3/4 Goals, and To Score or Assist (only the goal part counts).

This new feature opens up more opportunities for punters, especially in high-profile fixtures where goals, drama, and VAR checks are almost guaranteed.

Here are some of the top EPL fixtures this weekend, where the VAR Payout could reward you twice.

Arsenal vs West Ham – October 4, 3:00 PM

Arsenal and West Ham fixtures are always filled with intensity and attacking football. The Gunners lost this fixture last season, and this adds more drama to the game, which already had one, as the Hammers are hoping for a new manager bounce with Nuno Espirito Santos.

There is always a high chance of goals being scored in this game. However, the big reason to consider this market here is the Gunners’ aggressive approach to corner kicks, which often attracts VAR checks.

On the other side, West Ham have quick forwards like Jarrod Bowen, who constantly test defenders and could cause the Gunners some trouble in their box. Nuno Espirito’s style of play often creates tight offside decisions and penalty shouts as the opposition defenders back track.

That makes this London derby a perfect match for VAR drama, and punters who back goalscorers in this fixture could benefit from the payout safety net.

Chelsea vs Liverpool – October 4, 5:30 PM

This is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the weekend. Chelsea against Liverpool rarely passes without controversy, and VAR has played a massive role in recent meetings between these two clubs.

Fast, counter-attacking football is common in these clashes, which naturally brings more offside calls. Add in the possibility of penalties, fouls in the box, and handball reviews, and this becomes a fixture where VAR checks are almost guaranteed.

For punters betting on Anytime or First Goalscorer markets, the VAR Payout could be the difference between frustration and celebration.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest – October 5, 2:00 PM

Newcastle United have become one of the Premier League’s most dangerous attacking teams under Eddie Howe.

New signing Nick Woltemade has hit the ground running in the Premier League, as the Magpies are constantly creating scoring chances for him. However, the central issue is the atmosphere surrounding games at St James’ Park, which often breeds VAR controversy, as seen in their recent 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

VAR often steps in to review offside goals given Newcastle’s quick forward movements and narrow margins.

Nottingham Forest, under Ange Postecoglou, is also known to employ offside traps, which could prompt VAR to review some goals.

Punters placing goalscorer bets will find comfort in the VAR Payout market here.

Brentford vs Manchester City – October 5, 4:30 PM

Manchester City matches often involve high-scoring action, but they also feature plenty of VAR reviews, especially for marginal offside decisions involving Erling Haaland or tricky wingers like Jeremy Doku and Osar Bobb. City’s relentless attacking style means goals will always come, but not everyone will stand without a VAR check.

Brentford, led by Igor Thiago in attack, is another team that thrives on set pieces and aerial battles, which often result in handball reviews and fouls in the box.

This clash has all the ingredients for VAR involvement, making it a smart pick for punters who want to take advantage of the new payout offer.

Why VAR Payout is Great for Punters

For years, VAR decisions have left bettors disappointed after seeing winning selections turned into losers.

With LiveScore Bet Nigeria’s VAR Payout, punters finally have insurance against technology. You no longer have to fear that a marginal offside or handball review will cancel out your winning ticket. Instead, the payout still comes through even if the goal is wiped away from the scoreboard.

Every VAR review now becomes an opportunity to win, rather than a cause for anxiety. With the selected goal-scorer markets covered, punters can back their favourite players with more confidence.

How to Claim the VAR Payout

Claiming the VAR Payout is straightforward.

Place a single, multi, or Bet Builder pre-match bet on a player to score before kick-off in any English Premier League game.

If VAR rules out your player's goal but not their score, your bet will still be paid as a winner.

The offer applies to First Goalscorer, Anytime Goalscorer, Player to Score 2/3/4 Goals, and To Score or Assist markets (only goals count).

