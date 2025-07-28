Threndx Officially Launches: A Bold New Social Media Platform That Pays You to Be You

A fresh era of social connection has begun. Threndx, a dynamic and privacy-conscious social media platform developed and owned by Nigerian-Canadians, has launched, offering users around the world a new way to connect, create, and earn.

The brains behind the innovation are Agbene Ejigah, Arun Ahir and Ijeamaka (Ijay) Ojeifo, accomplished technology entrepreneurs with decades of experience across IT, engineering, business, and global digital transformation. Agbene Ejigah brings over 20 years of expertise in IT and software project management. A visionary entrepreneur, Agbene previously founded Treals - an e-commerce platform enabling merchants to sell their goods and services, impacting over 1.7 million people and The Hunt, a talent discovery platform for aspiring singers, dancers, and comedians, which reached over 200,000 users.

Ijeamaka (Ijay) Ojeifo is a seasoned tech entrepreneur with over 25 years of global business development experience across technology, oil & gas, and professional services. He is also the founder of several ventures, including 3Sight Services Limited, a technology solutions provider. Arun Ahir is an entrepreneur and strategic investor with over two decades of experience building successful businesses across India and Canada. Originally trained as a mechanical engineer, he has founded and scaled ventures across multiple sectors, demonstrating a sharp eye for innovation and market trends. Now based in Canada, Arun continues to lead a thriving portfolio of businesses. As co-founder of Threndx, he brings his global perspective and passion for impact to redefine how people connect online, championing a more authentic and user-driven digital experience.

The Threndx app is now available for download on both iOS and Android devices. Built with the modern user in mind, Threndx combines powerful features such as photo sharing, video sharing, blogging, storytelling, groups, rewards and a personalised newsfeed, all within a clean, intuitive interface. The platform oers users a wide range of content formats, including audio and long-form posts, positioning it as a versatile alternative to existing social networks.

Unlike traditional platforms that monetise user data, Threndx protects your privacy. All data is encrypted during transmission, and personal information is never shared with third parties. The platform is built to empower, not exploit.

Social media should feel safe, human, and rewarding, said Agbene Ejigah, Founder and CEO of Threndx Limited. We created Threndx to give users more than just a place to post — we want to give them a platform where their presence and creativity truly matter.

Since its rollout, the platform has received enthusiastic feedback, attracting huge downloads and providing a new space for those seeking a fresh start and wanting to make new connections. Threndx is a game-changer! It’s refreshing to see a platform that centres real expression, said one early reviewer. Another user noted, “With its vibrant interface and dynamic content feed, Threndx is a must-have. Threndx is very popular among youths, especially Gen Zs and Gen Xs, who are seeking new connections away from the prying eyes of their parents, whom they all say are users of existing platforms. For them, Threndx is a new adventure, said Adeola, who has been using Threndx for a while now.

A key innovation behind Threndx is its democratised reward system, which was launched just weeks ago. Users earn points for everyday activities — posting, liking, commenting, and sharing — regardless of their follower count or celebrity status.

Early adopters are already seeing their points accumulate quickly and redeeming cash rewards. It's turning everyday engagement into a real opportunity and sparking a wave of excitement.

Agbene Ejigah, Founder and CEO of Threndx Limited, commented, We built Threndx to empower people to connect, express, and engage without compromising on privacy or user experience. To democratise the earning space. It’s time for social media to feel human again.

Threndx is now available for free on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Follow @threndxllc on social platforms.