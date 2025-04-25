Strengthening healthcare trade and innovation across West Africa

Every so often, an event comes along that does more than gather professionals under one roof—it sparks momentum, shifts conversations, and becomes a launchpad for innovation. That’s the energy WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos bring to the healthcare and laboratory space in West Africa.

Set to return this June, WHX Lagos 2025 (formerly Medic West Africa) and WHX Labs Lagos (formerly Medlab West Africa) promise to be a defining moment for the region’s healthcare industry. With over 7,000 attendees expected and more than 500 global exhibitors, this year’s edition is not just larger in scale—it’s deeper in impact. It is where groundbreaking ideas meet practical solutions, where global manufacturers meet local visionaries, and where connections are made that have the power to reshape how healthcare works across Nigeria and beyond.

From the United States to Germany, China to the UAE, some of the most respected names in health and lab innovation—like Dedalus, Erba, Snibe Diagnostics, and Crown Healthcare—are converging in Lagos this June. Their presence at WHX Lagos 2025 underscores just how globally significant this event has become. These industry leaders are bringing with them cutting-edge technologies that are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in diagnostics, treatment, research, and patient care—tools that can revolutionise everything from disease surveillance to clinical workflow.

What sets WHX apart isn’t just the calibre of its exhibitors—it's the diversity and inclusivity of its platform. It is a rare space where multinational giants share the floor with local innovators, agile startups and government health agencies amongst others. This environment of open exchange creates powerful opportunities: for emerging companies to gain visibility, for policymakers to see innovations in action, and for healthcare professionals to directly engage with solutions that address everyday challenges—from equipment shortages to patient access in rural areas.

It’s this blend of global innovation and local relevance that makes WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos true catalysts for change.

This year’s event comes at a critical time. Questions about accessibility, resilience, and health equity are front and centre, and in countries like Nigeria, the urgency to strengthen health infrastructure and build more responsive, data-driven systems is more pressing than ever. WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos stand at this intersection—bringing together stakeholders who are not only imagining a better future for healthcare in West Africa but are actively building it.

Beyond the exhibition halls, WHX is about conversations that matter. It’s about connecting health professionals with digital innovators, investors with ideas, and governments with tested models that are scalable and sustainable. It’s about creating new pathways for collaboration that don't just end when the event is over—but continue to drive transformation long after.

At its core, WHX Lagos & WHX Labs Lagos is a reflection of what’s possible when innovation, ambition, and local expertise collide. It’s not just about looking at what the rest of the world is doing—it’s about reimagining how healthcare can work for African contexts, powered by both global insight and regional experience.

So, whether you're a decision-maker looking for cutting-edge solutions, a health entrepreneur seeking new markets, or simply someone who believes in the power of innovation to change lives—this is where you need to be.

Lagos is ready. Are you?

Attendance is free, register here to attend. Visit WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos for more information.