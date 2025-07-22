Stanbic IBTC Leverages Personalised Banking to Deepen Savings Beyond Traditional Financial Services

As more banks explore innovative avenues beyond traditional banking to boost revenues and encourage a stronger savings culture, Stanbic IBTC has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a personalised banking experience that deepens client engagement and promotes long-term financial discipline.

This commitment is reflected in the bank’s exclusive loyalty programmes and curated experiences, such as the Save & Enjoy Promo, which are designed to reward clients and foster a culture of consistent saving. These initiatives were brought into focus during the recent Private Banking Media Parley hosted by Stanbic IBTC Bank, where the bank showcased its evolving suite of Private Banking solutions tailored for high-net-worth individuals.

Speaking at the event, Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju, Deputy Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, explained that the parley was organised to engage journalists and stakeholders while offering insights into the bank’s innovative approach to wealth management.

The Private Banking suite has curated this modern loyalty event to recognise our clients and reward them for saving and banking with us, she said. Our goal is to provide an understanding of our services that enable our customers not only to create wealth but also to sustain that wealth and transfer it as a legacy to loved ones.

She further emphasised the bank’s broader vision: What we want to emphasise, and what we are fully committed to, is that Africa is our home. We will drive our growth in the same way we drive the growth of Nigeria not only through our services but also through our various investments and community initiatives in the economy to promote sustainable growth.

L-R: Layo Ilori-Olaogun, Head, Private Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju, Deputy Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Nnamdi Nwokolo, Prize Recipient; Okeke Ezinwa, Prize Recipient and Taiwo Ala, Head, Product, Stanbic IBTC Bank, during the Private Banking Media Parley and Grand Prize Presentation held at Stanbic IBTC Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event also spotlighted Stanbic IBTC’s personalised wealth management services, which are carefully tailored across its subsidiaries to support wealth creation, preservation, and intergenerational transfer.

Layo Ilori-Olaogun, Head of Private Banking at Stanbic IBTC, noted that the bank’s expert-led discussions are part of a broader effort to transform the financial journeys of high-net-worth individuals and redefine affluent banking in Nigeria. She announced that the Affluent Banking segment has been rebranded as Stanbic IBTC Private Banking, a move that reflects the bank’s renewed focus on delivering a superior, tailored banking experience.

This is not just a name change, Ilori-Olaogun explained, but a reflection of our commitment to delivering a more personalised, secure, and exceptional experience tailored to our top customers.

She outlined a range of exclusive benefits available to Private Banking clients, including access to over 900 airport lounges worldwide, specialised offshore banking services, and zero fees on hybrid current accounts. Clients also enjoy seamless banking with a dedicated relationship manager supported by a team, credit card access at onboarding, and digital loans with no paperwork.

Additional perks include higher returns on investments, discounted insurance and trust solutions such as up to 33% off comprehensive will services and exclusive discounts on education protection and endowment insurance products. Clients also gain access to premium lounges in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, and receive invitations to exclusive events and specially curated experiences.

These benefits are designed to enhance our clients’ financial position and lifestyle, Ilori-Olaogun affirmed. They underscore our dedication to not just meeting but exceeding our customers’ expectations. This reaffirms our commitment to innovation, excellence, and leadership in the financial sector.