Stake’s 8th Anniversary: Celebrating a Billion Bets and Counting

Time flies fast when you're in a good company. If you've been a loyal user at Stake, you know just how good they've been in recent years. It is hard to believe that in just a few days, the now famous online casinos and sportsbook is going to celebrate its 8th birthday. Yet, here we are. While it is customary that the one who celebrates receives gifts, with Stake, matters are a bit different. It's the sportsbook that's going to bless the users for its birthday.

The company that's been around since 2017 is gearing up to share the birthday celebrations with its user base, as the best games, unmatched promotions, and some of the best gambling and betting options around weren't enough. Before we move onto what awaits us, let us see how we got here.

From 2017 to Today: What's The Story, Stake Glory?

It is only appropriate that we paraphrase Oasis, considering their biblical return to the main stage of music. As far as online casinos and sportsbooks are concerned, Stake has been at the centre stage for the last eight years. The beginnings are tied to a Curacao licensed company named Medium Rare N.V., which has the local gambling license, which ensures that fair gambling practices are enforced. Since day one, Stake has been striving to become a leading company in its respective domain. Whether it succeeded we will leave for you to decide. As far as we're concerned, it is right up there with the best. It supports its users in more than 15 languages, and even more currencies, including the popular crypto ones, and with the game sit has at disposal, and betting markets covered, there isn't too much you could say to Stake. When the time comes to celebrate the Stake 8th Birthday, you will see just how free flowing their game is.

The Games That Elevated Stake's Level

The catalogue at this online casinos and sportsbook is 3,000 titles rich. More than that, even! Slots, table games, live dealer games, wide and abundant betting markets, and crash games are all there. You name it, Stake's got it. So far, they've recorded over 253 unique bets. This figure is through the roof and all the way to Mars. Here are the names that made this number realistic.

Slots as the Foundation

Stake has a lot of love for slots. They are the golden goose of this online casino. It is no wonder that things are like this considering that this outlet decided to only cooperate with the best game developers out there. Only during 2023 there were more than 10 billion bets made. 9 billion of those belong to slots. The most popular ones here belong to developers such as Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, Twist Gaming, and Relax Gaming. They're: Sugar Rush, Wanted Dead or a Wild, Sweet Bonanza, Gates of Olympus, Pixel farm, Money Train, Peak Power, and The Dog House.

In House Stake Games

This online casino and sportsbook does not only buy games from other developers. There are countless titles that are developed in house. These titles are now known as Stake Originals and the fans of this online casino simply adore these titles. If you haven't tried any of the ones we're about to list you need to check on your priorities. The following games are original titles that are worth both your time and money: Dice, Plinko, Limbo, Mines, Crash, Pump, and Diamonds.

Live Casino Games

When online casinos found a way to stream live dealers to their users, the landscape of the gambling industry changed. Online casinos have irreversibly taken the leading role in the domain and we can't see them relishing the hold on the rule anytime soon. If you can't tell from where the appeal of the live dealer games comes from, you ought to check out Stake Live Roulette, Speed Baccarat, Stock Market, Lightning Roulette, and Crazy Pachinko among many other titles. Many of these games come from Pragmatic Play which is the go to partner for Stake, but you will also meet games from developers such as Nolimit City, hacksaw gaming, and Evolution gaming among few others.

The Casino Wins We Still Talk About

No casino would survive if the players weren't satisfied. There are no losers at online casinos; there are only players who are still waiting for their massive win. While we're on the subject of big casino wins, there are more than a few that are still mentioned on a daily basis by players. Back in 2023 a player enjoying Hacksaw Gaming’s Wanted Dead or a Wild managed to strike a jackpot worth $12.5 million. Last year that number was $9 million for a fan of Pragmatic Play’s Zeus vs. Hades: Gods of War. These are numbers that keep attracting new players, and give motivation to the old ones to keep on pushing.

How About Sports Betting?

Stake is not all about casino games. In fact, Stake Sportsbook might be one of the best ones available out there. They have established themselves in a pole position as far as sports betting goes and they tend to cover the majority of events no matter where they're played in the world. We are not talking only about UEFA EURO, FIFA World Cup, Premier League of England, NFL, NBA, MLB, IPL, or Olympics. Stake goes in minor leagues, and in the leagues from all corners of the globe. The best part is that they stream the majority of events they tend to cover on their betting markets so you can watch those events live.

One of their main partnerships is with the renowned fighting company UFC, and thus you can find the most exciting betting markets tied to MMA on Stake, with more than enough streaming to boast. Also, we should not forget that with the growth eSports have received in recent years, this online casino and sportsbook have their hands in that sphere too.

Their users tend to place plenty of wagers on sports betting, and some of them have had more than enough success, inspiring others to give it a go. The biggest win in the company's eight year history was the one recorded in 2023, when a player betting on NBA managed to win $7.6 million from a bet that included covering Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Major Sports Partnerships and Collaborations

While Stake is an amazing online casinos and sportsbook which is preparing high end and Exclusive Stake Birthday Bonus for every player, they wouldn't have made it on their own. This company has reached the levels it did thanks to its numerous partnerships and collaborations. As we see it, the partnership that has changed it all was signed in 2021. The partner, which remained loyal to this day, was UFC. We are talking about the largest fighting organization in the world which put MMA onto the world's stage. It aided Stake in doing the same, and Stake returned the favour through promoting sport and MMA betting alike. Today, Stake is the main betting sponsor of UFC Brazil, looking to expand into the other markets too.

While having ties with UFC is nice, this online casinos and sportsbook of ours, decided to make the bond even stronger. In addition to UFC they've also had sponsorship deals with some of the most distinguished fighters UFC ever produced. We're talking about Alexandre Pantoja, Alex Pereira, Valentina Shevchenko, Israel Adesanya, and Merab Dvalishvili.

Showing the world that sports do matter for this sportsbook a contract was signed with a Premier League club Everton in 2022, for a front of the shirt sponsorship. This partnership will be worth much more in coming years considering that Everton is moving to a new stadium and it appears that they are entering an era of stability under their new/old manager David Noyes.

In the future, people will be talking about Stake as a game changer in the online gambling industry. They have just elevated matters to a whole new level when they've signed contracts with the likes of Drake and Davido. One is a worldwide superstar while the other is more of a regional star. Yet, we need to take into account that Davido is super popular in Nigeria, and that's the market Stake is targeting next. Do we need to add anything about Drake? The Canadian rapper is a natural addition to the Stake lineup. Nowadays, he is a VIP member of these online casinos, but he was an avid gambler before. You've heard about the Drake curse, right?

With everything above said, you can see just how amazing Stake is in its selection of its ambassadors, collaborators, and partners. They've done amazing work on diversifying their portfolio. This is best seen through their presence in the world of Formula 1 where they're the main name behind an F1 team Sauber. The list could go on, but we believe you've heard enough. Now is the time to check out the best promos this company has had over the years.

Top Promos That Came, Stayed & Went

When you're a regular visitor at Stake.com you quickly learn that there is a never ending stream of casinos and sports promotions. Some are regular, others seasonal, some temporary, and others standard. Whether you're a regular on this online casino or sportsbook, you will not say no to what they have to offer in terms of casino and sports promotions. Let's start with the most desirable one:

The VIP Club is where you want to be. It is a special offer to the players who wager a lot. When you reach higher levels of wagering, you get to enter the VIP Club. The membership in this club means you will receive access to multiple daily, weekly, and monthly bonuses. Also, this perk comes with a dedicated VIP host, rewards for levelling up, and inevitable rakeback option. If you're wondering how to get there, you'll find all the answers you are looking for at VIP FAQs.

If you're a competitive gambler you will love the introduction to Stake vs. Eddie. This is a promo which comes with an $50,000 weekly budget, which gets shared between all participants who get the best out of Eddie. All it takes is to play regularly and to get a higher multiplier than Eddie. All players who succeed in doing this get an equal share of the prize pot.

Daily Races are another promo which can get the best out of you. It has a bigger budget than the Stake vs. Eddie and it is locked at $100,000. Play daily, place bets, follow the leaderboard, and if you're close to the top, you get your share of the prize. The prize is shared daily between the top 5,000 players on each given day. You think you can be one of those selected 5K? Show us you can!

The next in line, to quote Dio, would be the Multiplier Rec promo which is a weekly competition. Stake chooses four games that are the subject of the race, you wager on them, and if you're at the top of the leaderboard, you get your share of the $10,000 prize pot.

The last but a long standing promotion are Community Challenges. If you want to get a better picture of what we're talking about , you can get a tour guide at Community Forum Challenges at the Stake online casino and sportsbook. If you're not in the mood for a lot of reading, then you can ask to join the Stake's Telegram Channel which contains all of the 24hr Race Challenges that are blessed with massive wins, but only if you play!