SROL’s 2025 Community Medical Outreach Reaches Over 3,000 people, Launches SegunCare to Support Community Residents with Chronic Conditions

Reflecting on the success of the 2025 outreach, Dr. Princewill Osuchukwu, SROL Medical Services Manager, said; Since its inception, this outreach has touched the lives of over 10,000 people, with more than 3,000 residents benefitting in just the past two days alone. The impact on their health and families cannot be overstated. What makes this year different is the official launch of SegunCare. For those battling chronic conditions, including mental illnesses that are often stigmatised in this part of the world, care cannot cease after two days. With SegunCare, we are committed to walking the journey with them, starting with these 279 individuals. SROL is proud to provide this much-needed care and to play a role in breaking the stigma around these critical health issues in our host communities.