Something Iconic is Rising from the Lagos Waters - Cruxstone Group Unveils Plans for Unique Leisure and Recreational Beachfront Destination, Nautica Beach Resort

A new era of luxury, leisure, and lifestyle is unfolding along the coastlines of Lekki Peninsula as Cruxstone, one of Nigeria’s foremost real estate development firms, sets the stage for what promises to be West Africa’s ultimate luxury beach escape, Nautica Beach Resort.

Strategically located in the heart of the rapidly expanding Lekki Peninsula, Nautica Beach Resort is set to redefine the standards of hospitality, tourism, and beachfront leisure in Nigeria. Designed as a beacon of opulence, the resort will seamlessly blend architectural elegance with natural beauty, offering a truly immersive experience for both high-net-worth individuals and discerning travellers.

This in-city global beach destination is purposefully designed to cater for families, corporates, tourists, individuals and all members of the international community resident in West Africa. It would be a major melting pot for all nationalities. This is due to its safe, clean and diverse nature of the location.

Nautica Beach Resort isn’t just a destination, it’s an experience. It will embody the pinnacle of lifestyle and leisure in West Africa, fusing nature, design, and hospitality into one iconic address, said Dr. Adetoro Bank-Omotoye, Managing Director of Cruxstone Group.

Envisioned as a self-sustaining luxury waterfront community, Nautica Beach Resort will feature:

• Outdoor leisure and recreation spaces

• Family beach clubs

• Overwater restaurant

• Experiential retail village

• Private members club

• Activity zones

• Beach houses and chalets

• Clubhouse and sport bar

• Premium restaurants and upscale bars

• Private beachfront cabanas

• Spa and wellness centre

• Family entertainment centre

• A scenic pier and water sports jetty overlooking the Atlantic, and so much more.

Whether for weekend getaways, extended holidays, or long-term stays, Nautica Beach Resort will offer an unrivaled mix of comfort, oceanfront views, and curated lifestyle experiences, crafted to meet global luxury standards.

In a market eager for authentic, experience-driven destinations, Nautica Beach represents more than just a resort, it’s a visionary investment in Nigeria’s tourism infrastructure. It also supports Lagos State’s ambition to position Lagos as Africa’s tourism and investment capital,

helping transform the Lekki coast into a global hotspot on par with destinations like Waikiki beach, Copacabana beach, Ibiza, The Hamptons, and Bali.

The development is already generating excitement. With construction in full swing, Nautica Beach Resort is on track for its highly anticipated launch in the coming months. The project is also expected to drive economic growth, creating jobs, attracting tourism, and opening the door for local and international partnerships.

Be among the first to experience Africa’s new leisure destination.