SoftOrbits — where complex photo editing becomes simple

If you find photo editing way too difficult or tiring, you probably haven't tried the right tools yet. Founded in 2006 by Eugene Ustinenkov, SoftOrbits has been offering specialized software for 17 years to ensure that professional-grade photo editing is accessible to users of all skill levels.

Imagine all the routine tasks — from background removal to recovering lost files — being done in just a few clicks.

"We develop software that helps people focus on their creativity instead of wrestling with complex interfaces. Our tools genuinely simplify photo editing for everyone, from beginners to professionals," says Eugene Ustinenkov, the company's CEO and Candidate of Technical Sciences.

Here's how SoftOrbits transforms complex photo editing tasks:

The impact of SoftOrbits’ tools is significant: while traditional photo editing software often requires extensive training and multiple steps, SoftOrbits' solutions enable users to quickly achieve the desired results.

For example, the company's latest neural network-based color correction technology allows users to transform photo lighting conditions and add effects with a single click.

How it all started

The company's journey began in 2006 when a group of enthusiasts noticed that many existing photo editing programs were either too complicated for beginners or just ineffective. Inspired by the idea of making digital photo editing accessible to everyone, they’ve launched SoftOrbits.

"Our mission was to create software that would be simple yet powerful. We really wanted to remove the hassle from photography as a hobby. Basic tasks like background removal, retouching, or restoring deleted files shouldn't take much time or require advanced skills," says Eugene Ustinenkov, CEO and founder of SoftOrbits and AlarmFront.

Initially, SoftOrbits had very limited resources and had to overcome intense competition in the market. That is why, instead of creating all-purpose software, the team took a different approach, and chose to create highly specialized tools that would work perfectly.

Key innovations by SoftOrbits:

First in the world to develop utilities for batch removal of date stamps, watermarks, logos, and text from photos and videos (2010);

Introduction of advanced photo restoration capabilities through Picture Doctor, enabling recovery of even corrupted Adobe Photoshop projects;

Implementation of neural networks in 7 products (2025), bringing AI-powered photo enhancement and color correction;

Launch of personalized neural networks for specific user tasks. "Automated date stamp removal was just the beginning," states Eugene Ustinenkov, CEO of SoftOrbits with over 16 years of experience in software development, testing, and digital marketing. "Today, our AI-powered tools can handle tasks that previously required hours of manual work, and they do it in seconds."

How SoftOrbits’ solutions are developed

SoftOrbits creates tools based on the needs of its users, with a focus on user-friendly interfaces and intuitive workflows. User experience studies, extensive testing, and attention to user feedback are behind every tool the team offers.

Three key principles guide SoftOrbits’ work:

User-first design - Every feature is designed to be intuitive and self-explanatory, eliminating the learning curve typically associated with photo editing software. Smart automation - The company leverages AI and machine learning to handle complex tasks with minimal user input — often requiring just one or two clicks. Accessibility - All products are designed to be easily understood by users of any skill level, from complete beginners to professional photographers.

Modern solutions at work

Today, SoftOrbits offers a range of software, each designed to solve a specific problem. Some of the key products include:

Background remover — Automatically removes the background from any photo. Photo to Sketch Converter software — Transforms photos into artistic sketches. SoftOrbits Flash Drive Recovery — Restores deleted images and files from storage devices. Digital Photo Suite — A comprehensive solution for quick photo editing.

Did you know? According to user feedback, 92% of SoftOrbits' new users master the basic functions within the first 15 minutes of using the software. The intuitive interface and smart automation mean that tasks that traditionally required multiple steps and technical knowledge can now be accomplished with just a few clicks.

SoftOrbits' story is an example of how passion for technology and attention to user needs can turn a small company into an industry leader. Whether you're looking to improve work efficiency in creative projects, business management, or data recovery, SoftOrbits has the tools to help.

Interested in the company's products? Visit their website at softorbits.net or contact their support team at support@softorbits.com to start collaborating or get more information.