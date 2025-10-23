Small Shoulders, Big Courage: Young Nigerians Inspire at the 2025 Indomie Heroes Awards

The 2025 Indomie Heroes Awards was more than an event; it was a heartwarming celebration of courage, creativity, and the indomitable spirit of Nigerian children. From moving stories to electrifying performances, the day reminded everyone that heroes don’t always wear capes; sometimes, they’re young, bold, and courageous.

A Celebration of Fun, Energy, and Inspiration

Hosted by the vivacious Tomike Adeoye, the ceremony was a perfect blend of joy and meaning. Her infectious energy filled the room with laughter, cheers, and endless applause, making the celebration one to remember.

The StarLiz Dancers lit up the stage with a burst of colour and rhythm, while Makayla’s soulful live performance and Havfy’s powerful spoken word act drew both smiles and tears. Together, they set the tone for a day that celebrated both talent and courage.

Courage has no Age Limit

Each year, Indomie Nigeria shines a light on exceptional children who demonstrate uncommon bravery, kindness, or innovation. This year’s heroes, all aged 15 and below, proved that courage has no age limit.

Social Bravery: Ismail Muhammed (13). Once homeless, Ismail now helps other street children gain access to education and hope through the Home and Street Kids Welfare Initiative.

Intellectual Bravery: Hassan Adamu (15) developed a method to recycle charcoal dust into affordable fuel, supporting families and protecting the environment.

Physical Bravery: Abraham Umoren (9) displayed remarkable courage by rescuing a five-year-old girl from danger.

Each winner received ₦2 million and a one-year supply of Indomie noodles, a small token for acts of courage that inspired many nationwide.

Celebrating More Acts of Courage

Beyond the grand winners, several other remarkable children were recognized with ₦1 million each for their inspiring acts of bravery and compassion:

Physical Bravery: Haruna Adamu Ahmad and Sechivir Kwagh



Social Bravery: Esther Igbinosa and Charis Necus-Agba



Intellectual Bravery: Isaac Faloye and Toroabasi Umoren

Their stories reaffirmed a timeless truth: Heroism isn’t about size or strength; it’s about the courage to do what’s right.

Building a Brighter Tomorrow, One Courage at a Time

Speaking on the act of courage from these young heroes, Mr. Temitope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager at Dufil Prima Foods, promised that next year’s awards will be “bigger, bolder, and even more inspiring.”

Karishma Rustagi, National Coordinator of the Indomie Fan Club, encouraged the children to keep dreaming and believing in themselves, emphasising that “every act of kindness and courage, no matter how small, shapes the world around us.”

The 2025 Indomie Heroes Awards proved one powerful message: Nigeria’s future is in safe hands, guided by young heroes who dare to dream, act, and inspire.