Shoppr Launches Revolutionary Prepaid Model, Slashing Logistics Costs in Lagos

Affordable, Reliable, and Tech-Driven Logistics Now Available for SMEs and Large Businesses in West Africa’s Busiest City

Shoppr, a fast-growing logistics startup co-founded by Patrick Ojobo and Adelanke Ladejobi, has unveiled a game-changing prepaid delivery model designed to make logistics in Lagos faster, more affordable, and highly efficient. With this new model, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) can now access efficient deliveries for as low as ₦2,000 per delivery.

A major breakthrough in a city where high logistics costs have long stifled business growth.

Solving Lagos’ Fragmented Logistics Problem

Lagos, West Africa’s most bustling commercial hub, has long struggled with a fragmented, inefficient, and unreliable logistics landscape. High costs, delayed deliveries, and poor infrastructure have made it difficult for businesses, especially SMEs to operate seamlessly. Recognizing this challenge, Shoppr’s founders set out to bridge the gap between businesses, vendors, and consumers by leveraging cutting-edge technology, data-driven routing, and deep market insights.

Why ₦2,000? Because Every Business Deserves Efficient Logistics

Patrick Ojobo, CEO and Co-Founder of Shoppr, emphasized the company’s mission:

Logistics is the engine room of any business supply chain. Whether you’re a small retailer, a growing e-commerce store, or a large corporation, your success depends on efficient delivery systems. That’s why we’ve made Shoppr accessible to businesses at every level ensuring affordability without compromising speed or reliability.

With the new prepaid model, businesses can:

Save significantly on logistics costs (starting at ₦2,000 per delivery)

Enjoy faster deliveries with optimized routes and real-time tracking

Scale operations without worrying about unpredictable shipping expenses

Focus on growth while Shoppr handles the complexities of last-mile delivery

A Tech-Driven Approach to Empower African Commerce

Shoppr’s platform uses smart algorithms, real-time tracking, and a vast network of delivery agents to ensure seamless operations. By starting with Lagos and perfecting its model, Shoppr plans to expand across Nigeria and eventually into other African markets, redefining logistics for the continent’s booming digital economy.

What’s Next?

Shoppr is already onboarding hundreds of merchants in Lagos and expects to double its delivery volume within the next six months. The company also plans to introduce subscription-based plans for high-volume businesses, further reducing costs for frequent users.

For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

David Isaiah

Marketing Manager

Company: Shoppr Logistics

Website: www.shoppr.store

