SchoolViewers: The Free School Management System Transforming How Schools Operate

Running a school today goes beyond classrooms and chalkboards. From handling admissions to tracking payments and sending updates to parents, school owners are constantly juggling administrative work. That’s where SchoolViewers comes in a completely free, all-in-one school management system built to make school operations easier, faster, and smarter.

What is SchoolViewers?

SchoolViewers is a cloud-based platform designed for creche, nursery, primary, and secondary schools. It combines the simplicity that school staff love with the power of advanced education management software. And the best part? It’s absolutely free.

Unlike other systems that require huge setup costs or complicated training, SchoolViewers is plug-and-play. With just a few clicks, schools can start managing results, admissions, homework, and even computer-based tests (CBT).

Why School Owners Love It

ADVERTISEMENT

Result Management Made Simple – Automatically generate professional report cards for continuous assessment and exams.

Parents Stay in the Loop – With secure e-portals, parents can log in anytime to check reports, homework, and school updates.

Computer-Based Tests (CBT) – Teachers can set online tests with instant automated grading.

Admissions & Enrollment – Process applications and automatically place new students into classrooms.

Smart Payment Tracking – Schools can issue invoices, receipts, and reminders for fees, uniforms, and textbooks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Reports & Communication – Parents can receive updates on their child’s wellbeing, from feeding to mood and learning progress.

Smart ID-Cards with QR Code – Students can clock in and out with verifiable digital ID cards.

Custom School Webpage – Every school gets a free landing page and blog for updates and announcements.

Global Standard, Local Relevance

SchoolViewers is not just another local tool. It’s an international-standard school ERP platform trusted by schools in Nigeria and beyond. Whether you run a small private nursery in Lagos or a secondary school in Accra, the platform adapts to your needs while keeping things simple.

ADVERTISEMENT

100% Free — No Mandatory Subscription

All these powerful features come at no cost. Schools don’t have to worry about setup fees or license charges. Everything is free to use, and only schools that need extra storage may choose to subscribe — but for most, the complete platform remains 100% free.

The Future of School Management is Here

Education is changing, and schools that embrace digital tools will always stay ahead. SchoolViewers is leading this change by giving schools a smart, reliable, and cost-free way to manage their daily operations.

Whether you’re a school owner, teacher, or parent, SchoolViewers makes school life simpler and more connected.

ADVERTISEMENT