Sbarter launches a unique protocol for skill-based gaming

Creating a new level of fun for players, secure revenue streams for publishers and a trusted opportunity for investors

Sbarter today announced its entry into the gaming market with the first protocol specifically engineered to enable fun and fair, skill-based competition designed to be safe for players and secure for publishers. With the global gaming industry generating $182.7 billion in 20241 and facing saturation in traditional monetisation models, Sbarter introduces a new category of revenue: compliant, skill-based contests designed to be fair for players and safe for publishers.

Fun, Fair and Legal: A new competitive layer for games

Sbarter redefines contests in video games by allowing players to place modest, skill-based wagers while playing the games they already love — with friends, family, or rivals. Outcomes are determined solely by player performance, with winners receiving instant payouts through blockchain-based smart contracts. Publishers act as neutral oracles, verifying match results and earning fees without disrupting gameplay or game economies. Governed by a Swiss non-profit Association, Sbarter embeds compliance from the ground up, with mandatory KYC/AML checks, geo-fencing, and safeguards that block under-18 users and restricted regions.

“The gaming industry has been searching for new ways to engage players beyond traditional monetisation models. Sbarter answers that need by introducing a fun and compliant protocol that benefits players, publishers, and investors alike,” said Alessandro Fried, Chairman at Sbarter. “We’re not just adding rewards — we’re redefining the gaming economy with a system that respects both publishers and players”

Backed by industry veterans, built to scale

Developed over the past 3 years by an international team of more than 40 professionals, Sbarter is supported by executives and advisors with leadership experience at EA, Microsoft, Sony PlayStation, Sportradar, NetEnt, SEGA, and Universal Music. Their combined expertise ensures that the protocol is not only innovative but also regulator-ready and built to scale globally.

Fundraising: €40 million round now open

Sbarter has successfully completed pre-seed and seed funding. The company is now opening a €40 million Series A round, offering 6 billion SBT (Sbarter) tokens as part of a regulated sale of 14 billion tokens (56% of total supply). The proceeds will drive network growth with publishers and creators, significantly increase the Sbarter user base, and accelerate further innovative product development.

Looking ahead

Sbarter is targeting adoption of up to 10 million users within its first five years, positioning itself as a new standard for compliant skill-based contests. The SBT token is designed to support this ecosystem and ensure transparent, scalable growth.

“The strong backing we’ve already received shows that investors share our belief: the gaming industry needs a trusted layer for video gaming contests. This new funding will allow us to scale fast, strengthen our compliance operations, and deliver a protocol that’s not only ready for global adoption but also designed to make competition more fun for everyone,” said Alessandro Fried, Chairman at Sbarter. “We are not just building a protocol, we are setting the foundation for a new economy in gaming. This fundraising round is about more than capital; it’s about bringing together partners who want to shape the future of fun, fair and skill-based gaming.”

Sbarter is set to be released in Q1 2026, for more information, please visit www.sbarter.com or follow Sbarter on social networks: LinkedIn, X, Telegram, Reddit.

About Sbarter

Sbarter is the first protocol designed to make skill-based gaming contests fair, secure, and scalable. By combining regulatory compliance with blockchain technology, Sbarter creates new revenue opportunities for publishers while giving players a transparent and trusted way to compete. The team behind Sbarter brings decades of experience from leading companies in video gaming, blockchain, and finance, building the foundation for a new global gaming economy that is fun, fair, and legal.

