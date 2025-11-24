PUBG MOBILE Unveils Version 4.1 Update Featuring Frosty Funland and Global Penguin Conservation Initiative

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Version 4.1 Update, from now through January 5th. The update introduces Frosty Funland, a vibrant new themed mode that transforms Erangel, Livik, and Vikendi into a festive winter landscape ruled by a lively and industrious penguin civilization. Players will be able to explore Penguinville, interact with delightful animal NPCs, and meet PowNin, the Ninja Penguin—PUBG MOBILE’s first-ever AI teammate. The update also brings a variety of seasonal challenges, including Themed Trials and Party Invite Quests, offering players an array of fun-filled activities ranging from ice gliding to collecting exclusive celebration rewards.

The Version 4.1 Update enhances Classic Mode with refined firearms mechanics, a new Boatyard Area, the Loot Truck system, and expanded experiences across World of Wonder, Home Mode, and Ranked Arena.

Additionally, PUBG MOBILE has partnered with SANCCOB (The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds), Global Penguin Society, Wildlife Conservation Network, and South African National Parks Honorary Rangers to introduce “Waddle for Penguin”, a global in-game charity event dedicated to penguin protection, being a landmark initiative for wildlife conservation. Players can support the cause by: Interacting with in-game penguin NPCs

Participating in low-carbon travel activities

Completing missions centered on cleaning oil spills that threaten penguin populations

Upon reaching the global participation milestone, PUBG MOBILE will donate $100,000 toward building penguin habitats and advancing biodiversity conservation efforts in South Africa. All players who join the campaign will receive an exclusive digital charity certificate in recognition of their contribution. Beyond the virtual world, PUBG MOBILE will also host an offline “Penguin Charity Run X Protection Initiative” in South Africa. The event will engage local influencers, players, and partner NGOs in rescue visits, educational outreach, and content creation under the shared mission: “Beyond the Game, Real Protection Exists.” The campaign is estimated to positively impact 100,000 to 200,000 penguins globally.

ETSH ESPORTS Makes History as First African Team to Qualify for PMGC Finals

Following an exciting conclusion to the PUBG MOBILE African Cup (PMAC 2025), South Africa’s team, ETSH ESPORTS (formerly RJC) has officially secured its place in the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) 2025 Finals in Thailand, becoming the first African team in history to reach the event’s grand finals. According to Jeff Tang, Africa Regional Marketing Manager, PUBG Mobile “ETSH ESPORTS's qualification is not only a proud moment for South Africa, it’s also a milestone for all of Africa, we look forward to cheering them on as they take the global stage and showcase the strength and spirit of African esports.” Representing the entire African continent, ETSH ESPORTS’s landmark achievement reflects the rapid growth and rising competitive presence of the African esports’ community. Their success will inspire a new generation of players across the African continent and signify a pivotal movement toward global recognition of the region’s mobile gaming talent.

