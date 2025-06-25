PMI Nigeria Chapter hosts annual conference and celebrates 20 years with AI-focused theme

The theme for the 2025 conference is: Navigating the Digital Age - AI and Project Management in Africa’s Changing Landscape.

The Project Management Institute (PMI) Nigeria Chapter welcomed professionals across various sectors including the Global Chair, Board of Directors, Project Management Institute, Ike Nwankwo to Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos for its annual conference and 20th year anniversary celebration with the theme: Navigating the Digital Age - AI and Project Management in Africa’s Changing Landscape.

The event, which was held from June 18 to June 20, 2025, was packed with insights and discussions around Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its role in the evolving systems and processes that govern Project Management as a results-powered and impact-driven industry.

Keynote Speakers

Ike Nwankwo, Board Chair, Project Management Institute

Ike Nwankwo, who is also the Managing Director of Distinct Management, was the first keynote speaker on Thursday, June 19. He delivered a powerful presentation around AI and Project Management, emphasising the need for Project Managers to adapt to using AI while noting that it is primarily to automate, augment, or assist workflows and, keenly saying, “those that don’t use AI will be replaced by those Project professionals that do use AI.”

Ike Nwankwo, Board Chair, Project Management Institute, and Joel Makinde, President, PMI Nigeria Chapter.

He further highlighted that executives must support the use of AI within the Nigerian context and stop preventing experimentation when it comes to AI so that Project professionals can become better at its usage and ultimately deliver value.

Ike Nwankwo, Board Chair, Project Management Institute flanked by Board Members of PMI Nigeria chapter.

Yahaya Ibrahim, Chief Technical Officer, MTN Nigeria, was also a keynote speaker. He delivered a presentation on the topic, Driving Cost Efficiencies Through AI-Powered Network Optimization and Predictive Maintenance.

Yahaya Ibrahim, Chief Technical Officer, MTN Nigeria.

Speakers

Other speakers included Esther Akinnukawe, Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Nigeria, and Tayo Koleosho, Chief of Staff to the FIRS Chairman. Akinnukawe said that her organisation has integrated AI into their Project Management systems, not limited to talent sourcing, data analytics. “Across all our footprints in Africa, we are already implementing AI and investing in generative AI tools.”

Esther Akinnukawe, Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Nigeria flanked by members of the Board, PMI Nigeria Chapter.

Esther Akinnukawe, Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Nigeria.

She also called on the government to actively get involved with the advancement of AI technology and Africa as a whole for inclusion and digital transformation.

Tayo Koleosho, Chief of Staff to the FIRS Chairman

Tayo Koleosho, Chief of Staff to the FIRS Chairman flanked by members of the Board, PMI Nigeria Chapter.

Interactive panel discussions

The first and second panel sessions had members of the audience ask questions and share their viewpoints regarding the evolution of Project Management and AI.

The first session discussed around the theme, AI and digital transformation in Project management, with Finance and Strategy Consultant and Certified Chartered Accountant, Jonathan Ikeolumba Obinna, as the Moderator and Senior Project Manager, FCMB, Terhile Ikyo, Group, Deputy Director, Group Head Enterprise Portfolio Management, Central Bank of Nigeria, Bisi Toro-Popoola, and President, PMI Nigeria Chapter, Joel Makinde as Panelists.

The second session was anchored on the theme, Navigating Project Leadership in Nigeria's Diverse Workplace: The Invisible Load, with Partner, Enterprise Technology and Performance, Deloitte, Olawale Noiki, Deputy General Manager, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, Hafsat Abdullahi Mustapha, and Senior Program Manager, British Embassy, Ethiopia, Chinedu Mbonu as Panelists.