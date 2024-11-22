Planet Bottling Company unveils portfolio of 4 unique brands, emphasises local production & quality

Planet Bottling Company, a pioneering force in the Nigerian beverage industry, in partnership with Monarch Beverages has launched a diverse portfolio of brands, produced entirely in Nigeria. These range of beverage brands include: American Cola, Reaktor Energy Drink, Planet Drink, and Bubble Up. Each brand has a rich history, a unique mission, and distinct values that contribute to Planet Bottling Company’s vision of becoming a leader in innovation in Nigeria.

Planet Bottling Company produces and markets a range of beverages made in a state-of-the-art factory in Ogun State, Nigeria which boasts of high ultra-modern production capacity with a goal to consistently craft exceptional beverages that leave a lasting impression on consumers in Nigeria. With four (4) beverage brands across different categories ranging from energy drink, to cola and fruity flavoured drinks including mixers, Planet Bottling Company has become a beacon of local production, quality standards and international excellence.

The company's principles revolve around innovation, integrity, diversity, and a customer-centric approach, aiming to meet the growing demand for quality and value in Nigeria. The mission at Planet Bottling Company is to provide the best quality product for customers. This is to ensure consumers remember each beverage brand for their value, unique taste, and design of the products while ensuring affordability and maintaining quality.