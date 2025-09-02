Payaza Secures ₦20 Billion in Series 3 & 4 Commercial Paper, Approved by SEC

In a continent where the race to define the future of finance is fierce, Payaza Africa has once again pulled ahead. The Lagos-based digital payment infrastructure company—often likened to the Apple of Africa’s fintech world for its obsession with innovation, customer satisfaction, and user trust—has achieved a 10%oversubscription for its ₦20 billion Series 3 and Series 4 Commercial Paper (CP) issuances, approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in July 2025.

This latest capital injection, arranged under Payaza’s ambitious ₦50 billion CP Programme, marks yet another milestone in the company’s swift ascent from promising start-up to continental payments powerhouse. The funding round which was anchored by AVA Capital Partners, with legal advisory from The New Practice (TNP), attracted significant participation from Nigeria’s institutional investment community—no small feat in a competitive and often risk-averse market.

The Series 3 notes, tenored at 181 days with a 22.20% yield, and the Series 4 notes, at 272 days with a 25.50% yield, carry credit ratings that speak volumes: Bbb rating from Agusto & Co, A(long-term) A1(Short-term) from DataPro, and BBB- (long-term) A3(short-term) from GCR. These ratings are not merely financial badges—they signal operational resilience, disciplined capital management, and a forward-looking growth strategy in an industry where stability is as prized as speed.

For Payaza, the choice of Commercial Paper over traditional bank lending is telling. It allows the company to tap the markets directly, raising capital with agility and retaining strategic control. The proceeds will fuel three critical fronts: a bold Pan-African expansion into high-growth markets; advanced technology and product innovation to strengthen Payaza’s already formidable infrastructure; and market growth initiatives to scale merchants and partners across the continent.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Group CEO Seyi Ebenezer said: This milestone is more than a capital raise—it’s the market’s endorsement of our vision. From securing multiple payment licenses to earning strong credit ratings, we’ve laid a foundation for sustainable, scalable growth. This funding accelerates our mission to become Africa’s most trusted payment company.

Adding his voice to this landmark achievement, the Group CFO Tochukwu Ekwonna echoed a similar sentiment In his words; Attracting this calibre of institutional investment in a competitive capital market, is no accident. It’s a validation of our direction, discipline, and execution.

The ₦20 billion raise is part of Payaza’s larger ₦50 billion CP Programme, designed to optimize its capital structure and support its next phase of growth. In an African fintech space crowded with contenders, Payaza isn’t just keeping pace—it’s setting the standard, much like Apple did in personal technology.

Over the past year, Payaza has notched a series of landmark achievements that underscore its ambition and execution power. The company secured multiple high-value payment licenses across strategic African markets, expanded its merchant network by double digits, and processed record-breaking transaction volumes, cementing its position as a trusted platform for enterprises and consumers alike. Its innovations in API-driven payment solutions and cross-border remittances have been hailed as industry benchmarks, simplifying trade and financial flows across regions where complexity has long been the norm.