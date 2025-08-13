Parallex Bank 2.1: Over 200 New Features to Power Your Financial Freedom

Parallex Bank has launched Version 2.1 of its mobile banking app, introducing over 200 new features that enhance user experience and deliver more intuitive, secure banking. Building on the success of Version 2.0, the latest release offers smoother navigation, quicker access to services, improved performance, and faster load times, enabling customers to complete banking tasks more efficiently.

The new app enables users to book local and international flights, as well as intercity bus trips, directly from their mobile devices, making travel planning seamless. Customers can now schedule one-time or recurring transfers and use the new bulk transfer feature to send funds to up to ten accounts simultaneously, streamlining personal and business transactions.

Education services have also been upgraded, allowing customers to purchase WAEC Result Checker PINs easily through the app. Additionally, a new loan request feature provides customers with a simple, fully digital loan application process.

Addressing the growing need for secure online transactions, Parallex Bank has introduced the Parallex Virtual Card, available in Verve and Mastercard options. The Virtual Card can be used across e-commerce platforms, streaming services, ride-hailing and food delivery apps, digital learning platforms, and more.

Dr. Olufemi Bakre, MD/CEO of Parallex Bank, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to innovation, stating, With each update, we strive to enhance our customers' banking experience, ensuring our app remains at the forefront of innovation and user satisfaction.

