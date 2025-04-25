Malaria Ends with Us: Orange Group Champions a Malaria-Free Nigeria Through Digital Empowerment and Education for World Malaria Day 2025

As the world commemorates World Malaria Day, leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company Orange Group reaffirms its commitment to eradicating malaria in Nigeria through proactive digital empowerment and education. Aligned with the global theme, '#MalariaEndsWithUs – Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,' Orange Group believes that informed communities are better equipped to combat malaria.

By leveraging the reach and influence of digital media and collaborating with trusted voices, the campaign aims to forge genuine connections with diverse communities across Nigeria.

This initiative, sub-themed #MalariaEndsWithLaris and #MalariaEndsWithGardia, will educate the public about effective malaria prevention and treatment strategies, empowering them to take control of their health and well-being.

In addition to its digital efforts, Orange Group has partnered with the Elisha Development and Humanitarian Foundation, a slum initiative under the National Youth Council of Nigeria, to conduct on-the-ground malaria activations for World Malaria Day. These activations will provide community members with access to malaria testing, as well as malaria medications and preventive products, including Orange Group’s Gardia Mosquito Repellent Cream.

Uchenna Ezenna, Media and Communications Director of Orange Group Nigeria, stated;

Orange Group is committed to providing Nigerians with the knowledge and tools for better health. This World Malaria Day, we're focused on education and prevention to drive lasting change and eliminate malaria. We are also taking action on the ground, working directly with communities to provide essential services and support. We invite all Nigerians to join us in making #MalariaEndsWithUs a reality.

Orange Group's campaign leverages digital platforms to disseminate crucial information about malaria prevention and treatment. This initiative includes comprehensive online Malaria Sensitization Campaigns designed to raise awareness about the disease, its causes, symptoms, and the importance of prevention.

The campaign features "Laris Health Hour," an Instagram Live session featuring respected healthcare professionals and influencers, providing real-time education and addressing public concerns. The initiative also incorporates engaging and informative Educational Skits created by popular influencers, designed to convey vital malaria prevention messages in a relatable and memorable format, with a focus on the role of preventative measures.

Orange Group recognizes that combating malaria requires a two-pronged approach: effective treatment and proactive prevention. While Laris Anti-Malarial Drug provides a powerful and precise combination of 480mg Lumefantrine and 80mg Artemether, specifically formulated for the effective treatment of uncomplicated malaria, Gardia Mosquito Repellent Cream, a DEET-based repellent, offers up to 8 hours of reliable defense against mosquito bites and is formulated to be gentle on the skin.

Alongside these essential products, the campaign's primary focus is on empowering Nigerians with the knowledge to make informed health decisions.

About Orange Group

Orange Group is a leading innovative Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company in Nigeria committed to providing high-quality, innovative products that enhance the daily lives of consumers. With a strong focus on community well-being, Orange Group develops and markets a range of products designed to improve health and promote healthier lifestyles.