Luminous redefines power with advanced Lithium and solar systems

Simba Group, in partnership with Luminous Power Technologies, today hosted a landmark event at the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, to unveil the new range of Luminous solar inverters and lithium batteries. The gathering brought together the top 50 of Simba’s channel partners from across the country, underscoring the strong bonds that have defined the journey of Simba and Luminous in Nigeria.

The event was met with resounding success, as channel partners and industry stakeholders welcomed the new products with enthusiasm. Attendees highlighted Luminous’s pioneering role in shaping Nigeria’s inverter industry, alongside Simba Group’s unmatched strength in nationwide distribution and after-sales service infrastructure, as the foundation on which this next chapter is being built.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Vinay Grover, Group Managing Director of Simba Group in Nigeria, emphasized the changing energy needs of Nigerian households and businesses: Nigerians need power solutions that are not just reliable, but also intelligent – capable of supporting modern lifestyles, from home offices to family entertainment. Our new lithium and inverter systems are designed precisely for this. They represent a smarter investment in uninterrupted living and peace of mind.

Simba Group executives also underlined how solar and lithium technologies are reshaping the global energy landscape and opening new opportunities in Nigeria for energy independence, reliability, and cost efficiency.

The newly launched products reflect Luminous’s continued focus on innovation and tailoring solutions for regional requirements, while leveraging Simba’s longstanding reputation for trust, reach, and dependable service. Together, the companies reaffirm their commitment to delivering sustainable, high-quality, and future-ready energy solutions for Nigerian homes and businesses.

Simba Group is a leading Nigerian conglomerate with interests across diverse sectors, including mobility, power, communications, and customer experience. With a commitment to innovation, service, and trust, Simba has built a reputation for bringing world-class products and solutions to the Nigerian market.

Luminous Power Technologies is a global leader in power backup, storage, and solar solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, the company delivers cutting-edge products – from inverters and batteries to solar applications – that meet the evolving energy needs of millions of homes and businesses across emerging and developed markets.