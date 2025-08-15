LiveScore Bet Joins Sunderland AFC as Official Sleeve Partner for 2025/26 Premier League Season

LiveScore Bet is proud to announce its partnership with Sunderland AFC as the Club’s Official Sleeve Partner for the 2025/26 Premier League season.
As a Principal Partner, the global sports media and betting brand will enjoy a significant presence on Wearside during the upcoming campaign, with fan experience at the heart of the agreement. LiveScore Group will be celebrating the loyalty and passion of the famous red and white army throughout the season, delivering unique experiences and rewards for supporters.
From this weekend, when the Black Cats host West Ham United at the Stadium of Light, LiveScore Bet will feature on the iconic red and white stripes. In addition, LiveScore, Europe’s leading real-time scores app, will become the Club’s Official Scores Partner and Official Training Wear Partner, with branding to appear on all first-team training and warm-up kit.
Dominic Vye, Marketing Director at LiveScore and LiveScore Bet, expressed his excitement about the new partnership:
We are extremely excited to be partnering with Sunderland AFC at this monumental moment in their history. Sunderland supporters are famed within the game for their passion and pride, and the special place which the Club holds in their community. As brands, LiveScore Bet and LiveScore are all about fuelling fans’ passion for sport. We can’t wait to unveil a series of initiatives which will bring this to life for Sunderland fans at home and around the world.
Sunderland AFC’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ashley Peden, also welcomed the agreement:
We are delighted to welcome LiveScore and LiveScore Bet into the Sunderland AFC family ahead of our return to the Premier League. Following a season which saw the Club come together on and off the field, finding the right partners for this next step has been a huge focus. The strength of the LiveScore brand and the fact that fans are central to everything LiveScore Group stands for made this relationship an incredibly exciting proposition. With prominence across our first-team sleeves, training wear, and warm-up kit, we are excited about working closely with the brand to create even more engaging experiences for our fans.
The deal also confirms LiveScore Bet as Sunderland’s Official Sports Betting Partner, further strengthening the connection between the brand and the Black Cats’ fanbase. This landmark partnership will bring supporters closer to the action, with LiveScore committed to enhancing the matchday experience for fans across the globe.