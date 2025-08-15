LiveScore Bet Joins Sunderland AFC as Official Sleeve Partner for 2025/26 Premier League Season

We are delighted to welcome LiveScore and LiveScore Bet into the Sunderland AFC family ahead of our return to the Premier League. Following a season which saw the Club come together on and off the field, finding the right partners for this next step has been a huge focus. The strength of the LiveScore brand and the fact that fans are central to everything LiveScore Group stands for made this relationship an incredibly exciting proposition. With prominence across our first-team sleeves, training wear, and warm-up kit, we are excited about working closely with the brand to create even more engaging experiences for our fans.