LG lifts kitchen mood unveils new refrigerator in Nigeria

Company Hosts Memorable Event in Lagos to Mark Launch of New InstaView Refrigerator with MoodUP

LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has officially launched its groundbreaking MoodUP™ Refrigerator in Nigeria, redefining the modern kitchen with a dazzling fusion of technology, personalization, and vibrant design.

The MoodUP™ Refrigerator is not just an appliance, it’s an experience. With innovative color-changing LED door panels, built-in Bluetooth speakers, and smart Wi-Fi connectivity, the MoodUP™ allows homeowners to transform their kitchen ambiance at the touch of a button whether to match their mood, complement their décor, or energize a gathering with music and color in perfect sync.

With more than 174,000 possible color combinations, the MoodUP™ Refrigerator empowers families to reinvent their kitchen’s look anytime. Users can easily adjust color themes and sync them with their favorite music via the LG ThinQ™ app, while the built-in Bluetooth speaker fills the kitchen with rich sound, turning everyday cooking into an immersive, joyful experience.

Nigeria is renowned for its vibrant spirit, boundless creativity, and love for celebrating life’s moments,” said Mr. Dae Hwa Jung, Marketing Manager, Kitchen Solutions, LG Electronics Middle East and Africa. The MoodUP™ Refrigerator embodies this same energy giving families the freedom to express themselves through color and music, right in the heart of the home. With this launch, LG reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovation that truly resonates with the dynamic Nigerian lifestyle.

Beyond its striking looks, the MoodUP™ packs LG’s most advanced technologies for freshness, convenience, and sustainability. Features like Door Cooling+, LINEARCooling™, Hygiene Fresh+, and smart AI controls ensure food stays fresher for longer, while energy-saving design minimizes electricity consumption perfectly balancing style with responsibility.

Earlier in is welcome address, Mr. Oktae Kim, General Manager, Home Appliances Solutions, LG Electronics Nigeria said, The MoodUP™ Refrigerator is more than a kitchen upgrade, it’s a bold expression of how technology can adapt to people’s moods, tastes, and everyday lives. We’re proud to introduce a product that brings joy, personalization, and intelligent functionality to Nigerian homes like never before.

At the MoodUp launch event, LG Electronics used the occasion to introduce its inspiring Radio Optimism Program, an initiative aimed at spreading hope and positivity through the power of radio. Guests were invited to curate personal playlists that told stories of their happiest moments and special connections with loved ones, turning the event into a celebration of music and memories. To make it even more memorable, LG surprised some guests with special prizes for sharing song choices that beautifully captured the spirit of optimism and togetherness. By launching the Radio Optimism Program alongside MoodUp, LG is showing its dedication not just to innovative technology, but also to uplifting communities and reminding people of the simple joys that connect us all.

The new MoodUp refrigerator is designed to make every kitchen feel as vibrant and personal as the people who gather in it. With its customizable LED color panels, you can instantly change the mood by choosing from 22 upper-door and 19 lower-door color options to match your style or the occasion. A built-in Bluetooth speaker lets you stream your favorite music while the lights sync to the beat, creating an immersive atmosphere right in your kitchen. Thanks to LG’s InstaView™ Technology, a simple double knock illuminates the fridge, so you can peek inside without opening the door and wasting energy. Thoughtful smart notifications and color alarms gently remind you if the doors are left open or if someone’s nearby — and even guide midnight snackers with a soft glow. Powered by AI and ThinQ™ connectivity, the MoodUp fridge puts you in control, letting you adjust settings, switch up colors, and monitor freshness anytime, anywhere through the LG ThinQ™ app — blending convenience, style, and a touch of fun into everyday life.

The LG MoodUP™ Refrigerator is now available at all Fouani Showrooms and authorized LG dealers across Nigeria.