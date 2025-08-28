LG Electronics Cooks Up Memories with NeoChef at Golden Penny Soup Festival

If you were anywhere near Ibadan this past weekend and didn’t hear the laughter, music, and clinking of spoons… well, you probably just weren’t listening hard enough!

LG Electronics joined forces with Flour Mills Nigeria (FMN), the makers of the legendary Golden Penny Semovita, to turn up the heat (and the flavor) for the Golden Penny Semovita Diamond Jubilee & Soup Festival. And trust us, this was not your average food fair. It was a full-blown, flavor-packed, fun-for-all kind of party.

LG wasn’t just there to soak in the vibes. Guests got to see firsthand how the LG NeoChef Microwave can whip up mouth-watering meals in no time. Imagine a kitchen assistant that never complains, always gets the timing right, and somehow makes food taste like it’s been cooked with love — that’s the NeoChef.

ADVERTISEMENT

With its Smart Inverter Technology, AutoCook menu, and precise temperature control, it locked in flavor and nutrients in a way that had guests doing double-takes. It wasn’t just warming food; it was transforming it. From sizzling, golden-brown snacks to rich, steaming bowls of goodness, the NeoChef showed that great cooking doesn’t have to be complicated - just smart.

From rich, peppery delicacies to silky, melt-in-your-mouth stews, guests went on a taste trip across Nigeria without ever leaving the festival grounds. Egusi? Check. Afang? Absolutely. Nsala? Oh, you bet! And every single bowl had the perfect partner, Golden Penny Semovita, the “soups’ first choice” for over 60 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This wasn’t just about eating (although that alone would’ve been enough for most of us). The event was bursting with activities: treasure hunts for the adventurous, VR games for the tech lovers, bouncy castles for the little ones, cooking competitions for the foodies and eating competitions for the brave (and very hungry)

Hosted by the ever-vibrant KieKie, the day had the perfect mix of hype, humor, and heart. Superstar Mayorkun lit up the stage along with other phenomenal artistes, making sure no one left without a few new dance moves.

Lucky festival-goers didn’t just leave with full bellies, they also walked away with brand new LG refrigerators and washing machines. Yes, you read that right: a fridge for your fresh produce and a washing machine for when your soup “accidentally” splashes on your favorite shirt.

ADVERTISEMENT