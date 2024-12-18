LaPRIGA 2024: Bolaji Abimbola crowned PR Practitioner of the Year

Leading Public Relations expert Bolaji Abimbola, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Indigo Limited—one of Nigeria's foremost Public Relations and Event Management Consultancy firms—has been named PR Practitioner of the Year at the 2024 Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala Awards (LaPRIGA). The prestigious event, hosted by the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), took place on Friday, December 13, 2024, in Lagos. With nearly two decades of experience, Abimbola has built a legacy of excellence, leading high-impact campaigns for corporations and individuals alike. His expertise spans compelling storytelling, crisis management, and fostering strategic partnerships. Through his visionary leadership, he has amplified his clients' works and transformed Integrated Indigo Limited into one of Africa's fast-rising PR agencies.



Through his strategic expertise and commitment to excellence, Abimbola has not only carved a unique niche in the profession but has also played a pivotal role in amplifying diverse voices and stories of communities and individuals through his clients' works at Indigo. Abimbola’s accolades include the NIPR Presidential Award (2019), PR Practitioner of the Year (2021), and recognition on Nigeria’s PR Power List of Top 50 PR Practitioners in 2022 and 2024. His passion for advancing the PR profession is reflected in groundbreaking initiatives that have reshaped narratives and elevated corporate and community voices. While presenting the award, Dr Dare Ogunyombo stated it was truly deserving, given the awardee's passion and commitment to promoting professionalism and excellence through his clients’ work.



According to Ogunyombo, the choice of Abimbola as the PR Practitioner of the Year is based on his leadership of a dynamic organisation with an impressive profile, quality clients and campaigns including innovative ideas from concept to execution. He stated that the awardee had demonstrated exceptional leadership by deploying the transformative power of PR to shape the narrative, build connections and inspire progress for his clients. In her opening remarks, Comfort Nwankwo, chairman of the NIPR Lagos Chapter, explained that the PR profession in Nigeria has reached remarkable milestones in the last 12 months, with campaigns that have redefined corporate storytelling, advocacy strategies that champion societal causes, and bold innovation that captures global attention.

