Jeroid graced the 2025 Africa Tech Expo, carrying a message of the power of crypto and digital assets to the biggest gathering of tech enthusiasts and investors in Africa.

ATE 2025 featured over 70 high-profile speakers, including C‑suite executives, founders, tech innovators, and media leaders from diverse industries across Africa. Jeroid also played a supporting role by being one of the proud sponsor of the expo.

The CEO of Jeroid, Jeremiah Mayowa, gave a stirring keynote address titled “Empowering Africa through Digital Assets” where he highlighted the significance of the crypto/gift card-to-naira to the financial potential of Nigeria’s young population who find them drugs disadvantaged at the world stage.

With digital assets, we can provide a real opportunity to innovate and create wealth in ways that aren't possible in the traditional model, he stated.

This message is based on Jeroid’s success in the industry, boasting nearly 400,000 monthly transactions on their ISO-certified platform. Young Nigerians seem to be the enablers of the success of the firm and it is bold in its outreach to them. Having a roster of young viral celebrities as brand ambassadors, with the addition of Zlatan Ibile last month, Jeroid is uniquely poised to be of great influence to the Nigerian digital assets industry.

Understanding of said influence, Mayowa used his keynote address to call for more regulation and collaboration within the sector.

If Africa is to lead in this digital revolution, we must build stronger bridges between innovation and policy. This is why I am encouraged by recent conversations across regulatory bodies, including our engagements with the SEC and SiBAN in Nigeria.