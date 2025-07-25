itel Esports Crowned Champions of Deca Cup Free Fire S4 Clash Squad with Powerful itel RS4 Smartphone

itel Esports have been crowned champions of the Deca Cup Free Fire Season 4 Clash Squad, showcasing their skills and dominating the battlefield with the powerful itel RS4 smartphone. The competition, organised by 10N8E E-Sport and proudly sponsored by Garena, Free Fire, Carbon, and Monster Energy Drink, took place on June 28, 2025, at the Waterfall Hall, 33 Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

The itel RS4, designed for gamers, proved its strength during the event with amazing features like a 5000mAh battery, Mediatek Helio G99 Ultimate processor, and 256GB/12GB RAM. The smartphone delivered smooth and lag-free performance, giving the itel Esports team the competitive edge they needed to win – a true reflection of itel’s commitment to delivering devices that offer speed, reliability, and value for every user.

The victorious itel Esports team featured Mba Ifeanyi Obuba, also known as IT. Gaara, Ayinde Olagoke Peter (IT. Rio), Dio Kiasta (Nx TeshiX), Alabi Kwam (Deadshot), and Odogun Otega Dew (IT Mhide). Their teamwork, skills, and the power of the itel RS4 secured them the top spot in this thrilling tournament.