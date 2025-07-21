Introducing PayApp by UCL: Revolutionising Cross-Border Tuition Payments for Global Students

Today, we officially launched PayApp By UCL, an innovative cross-border tuition payments platform designed to make international education more accessible, efficient, and transparent for students and institutions worldwide.

PayApp empowers students and families to pay tuition fees across borders quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. With a mission to eliminate the financial friction of international education, PayApp offers a seamless payment experience that addresses the challenges of high transfer fees, currency fluctuations, and delays associated with traditional banking systems.

Key Features of PayApp Include:

Local Currency Payments: Pay in your local currency with real-time exchange rates.

Complete Transparency: No hidden fees - students and families receive a clear breakdown of all charges.

Fast, Secure Transfers: Payments are processed quickly and securely through trusted global financial networks.

Real-Time Tracking: Stay informed every step of the way with real-time payment status updates.

Institution Integration: Direct payment integration with educational institutions for instant confirmation.

As global education continues to grow, students need a smarter, faster, and more affordable way to pay their tuition fees, said Japhet Ikuni, CEO of PayApp. We created PayApp to remove financial barriers and simplify the cross-border payment process so that students can focus on their studies, not on complicated payment logistics.

PayApp is now live and available to students, parents, and educational institutions worldwide.

To learn how you can conveniently pay your international tuition in your local currency, visit www.paybyucl.com.

About PayApp:

PayApp is a global cross-border tuition payments platform dedicated to helping students and educational institutions streamline the international payments process.