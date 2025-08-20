Integral Named Nigeria’s Exclusive Sales Agent, of On Location for FIFA World Cup 26TM Hospitality Sales

On Location, appointed by FIFA as the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26 TM, have announced Integral as their Nigerian Exclusive Sales Agent for the tournament.

As an Officially Appointed Exclusive Sales Agent, Integral will be the point of contact in Nigeria to sell official hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup 26™. “We are thrilled to partner with our new international sales agent, Integral, on the FIFA World Cup 26™,” said Alicia Falken, General Manager of On Location’s FIFA World Cup 26™ business. “Their expertise in hospitality sales in Nigeria and deep understanding of their market will be instrumental in ensuring that our clients receive unparalleled service.”

Fans are urged not to purchase tickets or packages from unauthorized platforms or sellers as FIFA reserves the right to cancel tickets obtained via unofficial channels. While there may be offers of unauthorized tickets and hospitality packages currently in the market, On Location is the only official hospitality provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™. On Location is proud to collaborate with respective Host Committees and their partners including local teams. Additionally On Location is partnering with Major League Soccer and the League's clubs across the U.S. and Canada as official appointed Sales Agents for the tournament. The full list of authorized global sales agents will be published on FIFAWorldCup.com/hospitality and added to once a region is announced.

About Integral

INTEGRAL is a leading sports management and marketing company with operations in Nigeria, Canada, Poland, the UAE and the United Kingdom. Our Hospitality experience over 15 years, includes 5 consecutive FIFA World Cup™ tournaments, working with FIFA and their appointed Hospitality Partners, previously MATCH Hospitality AG and now, On Location, to deliver premium matchday experiences to brands, fans, individuals and corporate organisations. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be our 3rd consecutive FIFA World Cup™ as the Exclusive Agent in Nigeria, for the sale of the Official Hospitality Programme. Our appointments reflect our track record and the trust that our partners have in our ability to continue connecting Nigerians with the World’s biggest sporting event.

About On Location