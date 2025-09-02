How Tundelaniran Farms Is Helping Nigerians Do Farming Without Ever Going to the Farm

Farming in Nigeria: Full of Potential, Full of Barriers

Nigeria has over 80 million hectares of arable land. Agriculture contributes roughly 25% to the GDP. Yet, the sector remains underutilized—not because people aren’t interested, but because the barriers to entry are high.

Many Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, want to invest in farming. But they face deep structural challenges that make the idea risky or overwhelming.

The Key Challenges

1. Security Risks

ADVERTISEMENT

Insecurity in rural areas—from theft to herder clashes—makes it dangerous to personally oversee farmland. This alone discourages urban and diaspora Nigerians from engaging directly.

2. Poor Infrastructure

Many farm locations lack access roads, irrigation, electricity, or even water. Starting a farm becomes a capital-intensive project just to get the basics in place.

3. Shortage of Reliable Labour

Many rural communities are losing youth to urban migration. This creates a shortage of skilled farmworkers and makes labour both scarce and expensive.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Lack of Agricultural Knowledge

Modern farming requires planning, soil science, pest control, and access to markets. Most aspiring farmers don’t have the technical expertise to run a productive farm on their own.

Diaspora Nigerians: Willing to Invest, Scared to Lose

Nigerians abroad often want to invest back home, especially in agriculture, but many are held back by trust issues and for good reason.

What’s Holding Them Back?

ADVERTISEMENT

- Fake or Disputed Land Sales

Many people have fallen victim to fraudulent land deals where multiple buyers are sold the same plot, or the land turns out to have no legal documentation at all.

- Shady Paperwork

Even genuine land can have incomplete or questionable documents. Without a proper deed, survey plan, or title, buyers are left vulnerable.

- Wasted Funds on Failed Projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps the most painful experience: sending money to family, friends, or middlemen for farm projects—only to find out months later that nothing was done. Promises are made, receipts are sent, but there’s no farm, no crop, and no return.

TundeLaniran Farms is one company that many people confirmed as the go to place when they face these sort of challenges. In several cases, TundeLaniran Farms has stepped in to take over abandoned or mismanaged farms and turned them into working, income-generating agricultural assets.

Massive cassava cultivation @ one of TundeLaniran Farms Estate

Tundelaniran Farms: Farming Without the Stress

ADVERTISEMENT

Tundelaniran Farms is solving all of these problems by offering a complete, end-to-end farming solution that puts investors in control without requiring them to visit or manage the farm directly.

Whether you live in Lagos, London, or Los Angeles, you can now own and profit from a real, working Nigerian farm.

What TundeLaniran Farms Offer:

Own Legitimate Farmland

2000 acres of farmland in verified locations (Ado-Awaye, & Iganna areas of Oyo state) with full documentation, including deed of assignment, survey plan, and registered title. No guesswork. No scams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Full Legal Documentation

You get complete ownership paperwork that meets legal standards and secures your investment.

Farm Management

This is not only about selling you land, you can also enroll in their famous farm management program to help manage your land to get optimum benefit from it.

You get regular updates through a farm management dashboard set up for you, photos, drone views, and performance reports. You can track your farm’s progress just like you would do in a remote business investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maize cultivation @ TundeLaniran Farms Estate

Two Simple Paths to Start Farming with TundeLaniran

The company offers two main service models depending on how hands-on you want to be:

1. Farm Management Program

ADVERTISEMENT

Want a simple way to earn from farming without getting involved in the day-to-day?

You enroll in the farm management program.

TundeLaniran handles everything from planting to harvest to market sales.

At the end of the cycle, you receive detailed reports and your returns.

2. Farm Consulting Program (Custom-Growth Model)

ADVERTISEMENT

Want more control over what you grow and how it's managed?

With TundeLaniran Farm Cultivation Consulting Service, your land will go from zero to fully operational, profitably.

They offer two solid packages: Basic and Premium. Our Basic Package covers everything from land clearing to planting, with weekly updates and monthly field visits.

You’ll get reports: written, pictures, videos so you always know what’s happening on your farm.

Want more? Go Premium. You’ll get all that, plus custom farm software, automatic email alerts, harvest monitoring, and help selling your crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

To qualify, you need just three things:

• At least 5 acres of land

• A manager or supervisor (only your representative is required if your farm land is inside the TundeLaniran Farms Estate

• Farm security (required if your farm land is not located inside the TundeLaniran Farms Estate)

Agriculture in Nigeria shouldn’t be limited to those who can physically access rural farms. With the right structure, it’s possible for anyone especially diasporans to invest in farming safely, profitably, and remotely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tundelaniran Farms provides that structure.They make land ownership transparent. They make farm execution professional. And they make monitoring seamless.

Whether you want a fully-managed system or want to work closely with agribusiness consultants, TundeLaniran Farms give you the tools to farm smart and farm successfully from anywhere in the world.

Ready to Own a Piece of Prosperity?

Agricultural investment is not just about profits. It’s about sustainability, food security, and long-term value. With TundeLaniran Farms, you're not just buying land. You're building legacy.

Ready to Own a Piece of Prosperity?

ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp (Messaging Only): +234 912 204 6601

Instagram: @tundelaniranfoods

Email: farminvestment@tundelaniranfarms.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy: +234 806 512 3600

Bolu: +234 814 895 5422

Eniola: +234 813 919 0059