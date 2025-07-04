How to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria in 2025 – The best App

Selling gift cards in Nigeria used to feel like a hustle. Low rates, delayed payments, and shady middlemen made the whole process frustrating. But in 2025, smart Nigerians are switching to faster, safer, and better-paying platforms.
If you're sitting on unused Amazon, iTunes, or Steam cards, this guide shows you exactly how to sell your gift card for Naira the smart way — with zero stress.
What is Gift Card Trading?
Ever received an Amazon card you couldn't use? Gift card trading simply means selling your unused or unwanted gift cards for cash or crypto. It’s a smart way to turn unused digital value into Naira, fast. These cards might come from relatives abroad, affiliate rewards, or just gifts you can't use.
Instead of letting them waste, you can convert them to Naira instantly. With the right platform, you can avoid lowball offers, get fair rates, and enjoy secure payments.
Why Nigerians Are Selling Gift Cards More Than Ever
Urgent financial needs: quick way to raise cash
Side hustle potential: steady profits for frequent traders
Better awareness: more people now know gift cards can be exchanged
Global digital payments: cards are easier to receive, trade, and convert
Common Problems with Traditional Gift Card Buyers
I remember the first time I tried to sell a $100 Steam card. A guy on Telegram offered me a decent rate, asked for the code upfront, then disappeared the moment I sent it. No payment. Just ghosted.
If you've tried to sell gift cards before, you may have run into:
Telegram vendors who ghost you
Platforms that promise instant payout but delay for hours
Sketchy websites with poor rates
Traders that ask for your code before payment
These problems make people afraid of trading — and that’s where Ridima comes in.
The Fast Way: Selling Gift Cards with Ridima
Ridima is a secure app built to help Nigerians redeem their gift cards instantly. It’s trusted by thousands of users every month.
Why Ridima?
Instant bank payment
High gift card rates (live calculator included)
Easy to use interface
Full transaction history and trade tracking
24/7 customer support
Step-by-Step: How to Sell Any Gift Card on Ridima
Step 1: Download Ridima from the Play Store or App Store
Step 2: Create an account and log in
Step 3: Tap "Sell Gift Card" on the dashboard
Step 4: Select your card type (e.g., Amazon, iTunes, Steam)
Step 5: Enter the card amount in USD or your card's currency
Step 6: Upload the card code or image (clear and readable)
Step 7: View the live Naira rate and confirm the transaction
Step 8: Receive instant payment straight into your bank account
Each step takes less than a minute. The entire process is designed for speed and ease — no long forms, no waiting games.
Supported Gift Cards on Ridima
Amazon
iTunes
Steam
Google Play
Sephora
Apple Store
Razer Gold
Vanilla Visa
Nordstrom
American Express and Many More
Top Gift Cards With the Highest Rates on Ridima
Gift Card
Country
Card Range
Naira Rate
Steam (GBP)
United Kingdom
£10 – £500
₦1600
Steam (EUR)
Europe
€10 – €500
₦1395
Razer Gold
United States
$25 – $500
₦1345
Apple iTunes (High)
United States
$250 – $450
₦1255
Sephora
United States
$100 – $500
₦1245
Apple iTunes (Low)
United States
$50 – $200
₦1225
Footlocker
United States
$100 – $500
₦1220
Steam (USD)
United States
$10 – $500
₦1200
Google Play
United States
$15 – $500
₦1185
Nike
United States
$100 – $500
₦1170
Macy's
United States
$100 – $300
₦1155
Nordstrom
United States
$100 – $500
₦1055
Amazon
United States
$50 – $100
₦970
Visa
United States
$100 – $199
₦950
eBay (High)
United States
$200
₦920
eBay (Low)
United States
$100 – $150
₦900
Amex (Low)
United States
$100 – $400
₦800
Roblox (USD)
United States
$25 – $100
₦780
Visa (High)
United States
$200 – $299
₦765
Walmart Visa
United States
$100 – $299
₦410
Roblox (AUD)
Australia
$25 – $100
₦300
Final Tips to Get the Best Rates
Always check the live rate before trading — rates fluctuate and can change by the hour.
Trade during peak business hours (Mon–Fri, 9AM–5PM) to ensure faster confirmations.
Amazon, Apple Store, and Razer Gold gift cards often fetch higher rates than others.
Avoid Telegram or WhatsApp traders — they usually offer lowball prices or scam attempts.
Stick to official apps like Ridima to get verified rates and instant bank payments.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q: What’s the best way to sell gift cards in Nigeria? A: Using a trusted app like Ridima gives you fast payment, high rates, and total security.
Q: Can I sell Amazon and iTunes gift cards on Ridima? A: Yes, Ridima supports Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Steam, and more.
Q: How long does it take to get paid? A: Most trades are settled within minutes once your card is verified.
Q: Is Ridima safe? A: Ridima is built for safety, with a verified dashboard, trade tracking, and reliable customer support.
Q: Can I get paid in crypto like USDT? A: Currently, Ridima pays in Naira, cedis and USDT
Final Words
Don’t waste time with middlemen or slow websites. As one Ridima user put it, “I used to wait hours and get terrible rates — now I just use Ridima and get paid in minutes.” Join thousands of Nigerians who use Ridima to sell their gift cards instantly.