How to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria in 2025 – The best App

04 July 2025 at 15:13
Sell Gift cards at the best rate

Selling gift cards in Nigeria used to feel like a hustle. Low rates, delayed payments, and shady middlemen made the whole process frustrating. But in 2025, smart Nigerians are switching to faster, safer, and better-paying platforms.

If you're sitting on unused Amazon, iTunes, or Steam cards, this guide shows you exactly how to sell your gift card for Naira the smart way — with zero stress.

What is Gift Card Trading?

Ever received an Amazon card you couldn't use? Gift card trading simply means selling your unused or unwanted gift cards for cash or crypto. It’s a smart way to turn unused digital value into Naira, fast. These cards might come from relatives abroad, affiliate rewards, or just gifts you can't use.

Instead of letting them waste, you can convert them to Naira instantly. With the right platform, you can avoid lowball offers, get fair rates, and enjoy secure payments.

How to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria in 2025 – The best App

Why Nigerians Are Selling Gift Cards More Than Ever

  • Urgent financial needs: quick way to raise cash

  • Side hustle potential: steady profits for frequent traders

  • Better awareness: more people now know gift cards can be exchanged

  • Global digital payments: cards are easier to receive, trade, and convert

Common Problems with Traditional Gift Card Buyers

I remember the first time I tried to sell a $100 Steam card. A guy on Telegram offered me a decent rate, asked for the code upfront, then disappeared the moment I sent it. No payment. Just ghosted.

If you've tried to sell gift cards before, you may have run into:

  • Telegram vendors who ghost you

  • Platforms that promise instant payout but delay for hours

  • Sketchy websites with poor rates

  • Traders that ask for your code before payment

These problems make people afraid of trading — and that’s where Ridima comes in.

The Fast Way: Selling Gift Cards with Ridima

Ridima is a secure app built to help Nigerians redeem their gift cards instantly. It’s trusted by thousands of users every month.

Why Ridima?

  • Instant bank payment

  • High gift card rates (live calculator included)

  • Easy to use interface

  • Full transaction history and trade tracking

  • 24/7 customer support

Step-by-Step: How to Sell Any Gift Card on Ridima

  • Step 2: Create an account and log in

  • Step 3: Tap "Sell Gift Card" on the dashboard

  • Step 4: Select your card type (e.g., Amazon, iTunes, Steam)

  • Step 5: Enter the card amount in USD or your card's currency

  • Step 6: Upload the card code or image (clear and readable)

  • Step 7: View the live Naira rate and confirm the transaction

  • Step 8: Receive instant payment straight into your bank account

Each step takes less than a minute. The entire process is designed for speed and ease — no long forms, no waiting games.

Supported Gift Cards on Ridima

  • Amazon

  • iTunes

  • Steam

  • Google Play

  • Sephora

  • Apple Store

  • Razer Gold

  • Vanilla Visa

  • Nordstrom

  • American Express and Many More

Check current rates here →

Top Gift Cards With the Highest Rates on Ridima

Gift Card

Country

Card Range

Naira Rate

Steam (GBP)

United Kingdom

£10 – £500

₦1600

Steam (EUR)

Europe

€10 – €500

₦1395

Razer Gold

United States

$25 – $500

₦1345

Apple iTunes (High)

United States

$250 – $450

₦1255

Sephora

United States

$100 – $500

₦1245

Apple iTunes (Low)

United States

$50 – $200

₦1225

Footlocker

United States

$100 – $500

₦1220

Steam (USD)

United States

$10 – $500

₦1200

Google Play

United States

$15 – $500

₦1185

Nike

United States

$100 – $500

₦1170

Macy's

United States

$100 – $300

₦1155

Nordstrom

United States

$100 – $500

₦1055

Amazon

United States

$50 – $100

₦970

Visa

United States

$100 – $199

₦950

eBay (High)

United States

$200

₦920

eBay (Low)

United States

$100 – $150

₦900

Amex (Low)

United States

$100 – $400

₦800

Roblox (USD)

United States

$25 – $100

₦780

Visa (High)

United States

$200 – $299

₦765

Walmart Visa

United States

$100 – $299

₦410

Roblox (AUD)

Australia

$25 – $100

₦300

Final Tips to Get the Best Rates

  • Always check the live rate before trading — rates fluctuate and can change by the hour.

  • Trade during peak business hours (Mon–Fri, 9AM–5PM) to ensure faster confirmations.

  • Amazon, Apple Store, and Razer Gold gift cards often fetch higher rates than others.

  • Avoid Telegram or WhatsApp traders — they usually offer lowball prices or scam attempts.

  • Stick to official apps like Ridima to get verified rates and instant bank payments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What’s the best way to sell gift cards in Nigeria? A: Using a trusted app like Ridima gives you fast payment, high rates, and total security.

Q: Can I sell Amazon and iTunes gift cards on Ridima? A: Yes, Ridima supports Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Steam, and more.

Q: How long does it take to get paid? A: Most trades are settled within minutes once your card is verified.

Q: Is Ridima safe? A: Ridima is built for safety, with a verified dashboard, trade tracking, and reliable customer support.

Q: Can I get paid in crypto like USDT? A: Currently, Ridima pays in Naira, cedis and USDT

Final Words

Don’t waste time with middlemen or slow websites. As one Ridima user put it, “I used to wait hours and get terrible rates — now I just use Ridima and get paid in minutes.” Join thousands of Nigerians who use Ridima to sell their gift cards instantly.

