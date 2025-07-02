How to Open a USD Account in Nigeria and Ghana with Accrue

If you've ever tried opening a USD account in Nigeria or Ghana through a traditional bank, you probably know how frustrating it can be.

From lengthy paperwork, endless visits to the bank, and unclear requirements, to the demand for referees, proof of international transactions, or even minimum deposits of $100 or more, it often feels like you're being punished for trying to access your own money in a stable currency.

In Nigeria;

You must physically visit the bank (often more than once)

Provide two referees with existing domiciliary accounts

Show utility bills, government ID, passport photos, and sometimes tax ID

Wait days—or even weeks—for approval

Fund the account with a minimum deposit of $100 or more

Even then, receiving international payments (especially from platforms like Upwork, PayPal, or Fiverr) isn’t always guaranteed.

In Ghana, most banks will ask for:

Proof of source of funds (invoices, contracts, remittance history)

Minimum deposit requirements (often $100–$500 to open)

Utility bill + Ghana Card + passport photo

Face-to-face interviews with branch staff

Delayed access to receive or withdraw USD

High fees and FX restrictions for converting or withdrawing funds

And even after all this, your bank may still block or delay international inflows, especially if it suspects fraud, even when the funds are legit.

But here’s the good news: There’s a better way.

Accrue: The Stress-Free Way to Open a USD Account

Accrue is revolutionizing the way Africans save and transact in dollars by offering personalized USD bank accounts—without the headaches. Whether you're a freelancer, remote worker, business owner, or student, Accrue makes it easy to open and operate a USD account from your phone in just minutes.

How to Open a USD Account in Nigeria and Ghana on Accrue

1. Sign Up

Download the Accrue app, create an account, and start your KYC verification.

2. Easy, Paperless KYC

Forget scanning documents or printing forms. Accrue uses a secure and seamless digital identity process powered by Persona, so you can verify your identity securely using just:

A government-issued ID (e.g. NIN Slip, Voter's Card, or Passport)

A selfie for identity match

Your BVN to link your identity (optional but improves access)

(Optional) Your GhanaPost GPS or utility bill for enhanced access

No referees. No printouts. No waiting rooms.

3. Get Your USD Account Instantly

Once verified, you’ll receive your own USD account number, personalized in your name. You can now:

Receive payments from U.S. clients, platforms, or employers

Store your earnings in USD

Save or convert at your convenience

Why You Should Open a USD Account with Accrue

Avoid Naira volatility: Protect your income from inflation and devaluation

Receive international payments: Ideal for freelancers, students, remote workers

No ridiculous charges: No hidden fees, and you control your funds

Fast onboarding: Most users complete setup in under 10 minutes

Regulated partners: Your funds are held with secure U.S.-based banking institutions

No minimum deposits

No paperwork or long queues

Opening a USD account doesn’t have to feel like a war. With Accrue, it’s smooth, smart, and designed with you in mind. Whether you’re trying to protect your savings, collect payments from clients abroad, or escape the Naira’s volatility, your USD account is just a few clicks away.

Ready to Get Started? Follow the steps above now.