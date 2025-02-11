How to join the soft life ‘geng’ without going broke

Let’s be real, everyone wants to live a soft life. Boat cruises, owambe weekends with 'asoebi' on point, VIP tables at the hottest lounges, and a life free of 'alert anxiety'. But what’s the point of living soft today if your bank account is suffering in silence?

The real flex is enjoying the good life without worrying about money. And no, that doesn’t mean cutting out all the fun. It just means playing the money game smartly.

Here's the full tea on how to join the soft life geng:

1. Make Your Money Work While You Play

Imagine earning money while sipping wine and eating ‘Isi ewu’ with your friends. Sounds like a 'delulu' mission, right? But that’s exactly what happens when you invest.

With platforms like i-invest, you can put your money in Treasury Bills, Fixed Deposits offering up to 25% interest p.a and 15% p.a in savings plans that give you solid returns without you lifting a finger. You can also buy Nigerian Stocks seamlessly.

2. Spend with Sense, Not Stress

The best-kept secret of the wealthy? They don’t just spend; they allocate. That means budgeting for your enjoyment and securing funds for your future. A good rule? The 50-30-20 method - 50% for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for investments (because the ‘future you’ deserves a soft life too).

3. The Power of Passive Income

Soft life is sweetest when you don’t have to depend on a paycheck alone. Because let’s be honest, waiting for salary alerts every month can be stressful. The real goal? Waking up to money that has been working for you while you sleep.

That’s where passive income comes in. It’s the secret sauce of wealth, the kind of money that flows in without you having to lift a finger. Investing in Treasury Bills, Fixed Deposits offering up to 25% interest p.a through platforms like i-invest means your money isn’t just sitting idle; it’s actively growing.

4. Build Wealth Without the Wahala

We get it, investing sounds complex, but platforms like i-invest make it ridiculously easy. No paperwork, no long queues, just seamless access to investment options that help you secure the bag long-term.

Final Thoughts? Soft Life is Best When It's Sustainable

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying the good life. The real trick is making sure it lasts. So, before you swipe that card again, ask yourself, are you funding a lifestyle that the "future-you" will thank you for? If not, it might be time to make your money work for you.

