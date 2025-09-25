How To Get Airtel’s SmartConnect 5G Router Free with Unlimited Internet

If you’ve ever screamed at your WiFi for slowing in the middle of a game or a Netflix binge, Airtel has just dropped something new to make that pain a thing of the past. It’s called the SmartConnect 5G router, and here’s how you can get it, what it costs, and why it might be worth your coin.

First, the basics

The SmartConnect is an ODU (Outdoor Unit) device, which basically means it lives outside your house instead of on a dining table inside. That’s a big deal in Nigeria where walls, buildings, and even weather can mess with signals. Being outdoors means the router catches stronger, cleaner 5G or 4G signals, giving you more stable internet.

What you get when you buy

Price tag: ₦25,000. This covers the router, a SIM card, and free installation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freebie: 30 days of unlimited internet at up to 50 Mbps right from day one.

Subscription plans after: ₦25,000/month for unlimited 50 Mbps, or ₦45,000/month for unlimited 100 Mbps.

Connections: Multiple devices at once. That’s phones, laptops, TVs, game consoles—bring them all.

Power backup: An accompanying battery pack that lasts 5–6 hours during power cuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to get it

You can pick up the SmartConnect router at any Airtel showroom nationwide, through Airtel’s official e-shop, or by speaking with Home Broadband sales reps. It’s also available via Airtel’s broadband site and app for easy top-ups and subscriptions.

Why people are talking about it

Nigeria’s internet penetration is still at about 43% (NCC, 2025), and fast reliable broadband is hard to come by for many families and businesses. Fibre coverage is limited, and other 5G routers often come with higher prices and capped data. Airtel is betting big on affordability and unlimited access to pull in more users.

Who it’s for

ADVERTISEMENT

Students who need steady Zoom classes and online research.

Remote workers and online traders.

Gamers and streamers who want less lag and more play.

Families streaming movies, shows, and music at the same time.

Small businesses running POS machines, cameras, laptops, and multiple devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bigger picture

Airtel’s CEO Dinesh Balsingh calls it a step toward making high-speed internet simple and affordable. “Every household and every small business deserves to be connected without compromise,” he said at the launch.

The bottom line

For ₦25,000 you get the device, free setup, and a month of unlimited browsing. After that, the monthly plans kick in, but if your family or small business chews through data, the SmartConnect 5G ODU router could be a game-changer.

ADVERTISEMENT