How riders in equestrian sports “read” a horse's mood at the start

Competitive horse riding begins long before the actual movement — with communication with the horse. The animal's mood in the first 30–60 seconds of the start determines whether it will obey or act independently. Experienced riders analyze the position of the ears, muscle tension, and breathing rate.

Observation begins in the waiting area before the start. If the horse frequently shifts its feet or makes sudden movements with its head, this is a signal to adjust your approach. In such cases, the rider can use a calm voice and gentle leg pressure to reduce anxiety.

Signals that cannot be ignored

The horse's behavior before the start is a language that must be understood. Ears pressed back may indicate irritation, while a wide gaze may indicate readiness to jump or make a sudden start. Reading these signals allows you to adapt your riding style in advance.

Key indicators that riders evaluate:

1) Breathing rate — 14–18 is normal, above 20 indicates excitement.

2) Ear position — forward (interest), backward (irritation).

3) Neck tension — relaxed or stiff for 2–3 seconds.

The first meters of a race demand sharp focus.

Interaction in the first few meters

Monitoring these factors before the start allows you to adjust your behavior in real time. If the animal is too excited, slow steps or additional circles are used.

The start of the race is the moment when trust between the horse and rider must be at its highest. The ability to correctly "read" the animal and convey calmness to it helps avoid sudden movements or disobedience. In equestrian sports, this can cost 1–2 seconds, which is critical in speed disciplines.

