Glo hosts graduation ceremony for LAWMA Skillbridge graduates

Glo Foundation, the social responsibility arm of Globacom, on Thursday held a send-off ceremony in Lagos for its first set of graduates in its Skillbridge training programme.

The Foundation's skill-building initiative, Glo Skillbridge, aims to equip Nigerians with creative and technical skills so they may expand their horizons and generate other revenue sources.

Director, Sponsored Data, USSD and VAS, Globacom, Mr. Niyi Olukoya (2nd left); Director, Admin & HR, LAWMA, Miss Zakinat Dosunmu, (3rd left); Chief Operating Officer, Globacom, Mr. Pankaj Thapliyal (4th from right); Globacom’s Head of CSR, Mrs Jumobi Mofe-Damijo (3rd from right); Executive Director, Finance, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr Kunle Adebiyi (right) and the top performers in each training group at the graduation ceremony for LAWMA street sweepers beneficiaries Glo Skillbridge training in Lagos on Thursday.

The graduates, who were selected from among the street sweepers employed by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) for the Glo Foundation-funded trainings, would never be the same because they had the chance to participate in the life-transforming trainings.

Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, Head of CSR at Globacom, welcomed visitors and the programme's beneficiaries and noted that the participants' diligence and commitment to their trainings had been incredibly motivating. They have provided a strong feedback to us that investing in our community, and creating opportunities for the staff of LAWMA is a great way to give back to society, she said.

She observed that “completing this soft skills training programme is a significant milestone,” and expressed the commendation of Globacom to each of the trainees for their dedication and hard work all through the training period.

We know that this training has given you the tools and knowledge to succeed, and we are excitedly looking forward to seeing what you accomplish beyond today in order to open more opportunities for yourselves to have more sources of income to cater for yourselves and your loved ones, she added.

LAWMA's Executive Director, Finance, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, on behalf of LAWMA's Managing Director, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, praised Globacom's initiative to provide creative skills to the agency’s employees, calling it a commendable avenue to assist the beneficiaries in establishing new revenue streams.

The recipients demonstrated the skills they acquired during the program in a variety of fields, such as fashion, baking, and beadwork. One of the digital skills trainers gave a presentation on creating banners with Canva, while another focused on digital marketing.

For their exceptional performance during the course, a few participants received honors and recognition. Mrs Obadina Omowunmi Sarah was recognized for being outstanding in Baking. She disclosed that she had been longing for a chance to earn extra income and commended Globacom for providing the opportunity.