From Lagos to the World: How a $5,000 Award is Fueling IELTS Dreams with IDP

In a celebration of ambition, achievement, and global aspirations, IDP Education hosted its IELTS Stakeholder Engagement and Future Award Ceremony in Lagos bringing together top IELTS scorers, passionate educators, and inspiring success stories that highlight the power of opportunity.

Themed “Pathways to Excellence: Stories Behind the Scores”, the event shone a spotlight on the people behind the test results, individuals whose dreams extend beyond borders.

At the heart of the event was the presentation of the prestigious $5,000 IDP IELTS Future Award to Dr. Chinenye Okafor, a medical doctor and advocate for women’s health. Dr. Okafor is currently completing her family medicine residency in Nigeria and plans to specialise in obstetrics and gynaecology. Her goal is to train overseas and return to provide high-quality care to underserved communities.

“This opportunity has changed my life,” said Dr. Chinenye, visibly moved as she received her award from the IDP Area IELTS Operations Manager - SSA and IDP Nigeria’s IELTS Operations & Business Development Manager.

I want to be a voice for women who are often unheard, she said. IELTS was not just a test – it was a gateway to the next chapter of my mission.

Event highlights Included:

•A panel session with top IELTS scorers and educators sharing their journeys to IELTS bandscore 8.0, 8.5, and 9.0

•Recognition of outstanding English teachers who completed the IDP IELTS Train the Trainer program

•Certificates awarded to committed educators contributing to Nigeria’s excellence in English proficiency

This wasn’t just a celebration of scores, said Abiola Akinyemi, IELTS Operations & Business Development Manager, IDP Nigeria. It was about community, mentorship, and creating ripple effects of success for Nigerians aiming for global platforms.

As more Nigerians look to global opportunities in education, healthcare, and beyond, events like this serve as a reminder of the role English proficiency plays in helping individuals transform their futures.

About IDP Education

IDP is a global leader in international student placement and a proud co owner of the world’s most popular high-stakes English language test, IELTS.

IDP is listed on the Australian securities exchange (ASX:IEL) and has 6500 employees across more than 60 countries. Our websites attract 100 million visits a year.

We specialise in combining human expertise with digital technology to help people get accepted into their ideal course, take an English language test or learn English in their schools. Our teams work side-by-side with our customers, at every step from course search through to starting their dream course or career.

We partner with more than 1000 quality universities and institutions across Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Our data insights are relied upon by organisations around the world to help ensure policies are informed by the diverse needs, challenges and motivations of students.