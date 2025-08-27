From Devices to Food: Lessons from My Move from Consumer Electronics to Quick Service Restaurants

When I look back at the last eleven months, I sometimes joke that I swapped smartphones for slices, TVs for glazed doughnuts, and mobile accessories for scoops of ice cream. But beneath the humor lies one of the most profound professional shifts of my career: moving from the consumer electronics industry into the quick service restaurant (QSR) space.

For a decade, I was immersed in the fast-paced, high-stakes world of consumer electronics. Every launch was a battle for attention, every innovation a race against obsolescence. The customer journey was long, layered, and often tied to lifestyle aspirations. We sold more than products; we sold status, efficiency, and belonging. I thought I had mastered the art of marketing complexity.

And then I moved to Quality Foods Africa (QFA); home to beloved brands like Dodo Pizza, Krispy Kreme, Scoop’d Ice Cream Bar and Burger Nation, and I realized that complexity takes on a different face when you’re selling something as universal as food.

Unlike consumer electronics, where adoption curves and brand loyalty are carefully nurtured over years, QSR thrives on immediacy. The decision cycle can be as short as a glance at a menu board, a push notification, or a roadside billboard. In electronics, you fight for relevance every product cycle; in QSR, you fight for relevance every single day.

The biggest surprise? Marketing in food is not easier. It’s simply different. Food brands compete not just with rivals, but with hunger, habit, nostalgia, and even cultural traditions. A customer may crave a pizza on Friday night, but the next day their loyalty is tested against suya, jollof, or the comfort of homemade meals. Winning here requires agility, empathy, and relentless creativity.

One of my first lessons at Quality Foods Africa was the power of community. In electronics, consumer engagement often happens in product launch events, showrooms, review sites, and influencer unboxings. In QSR, the engagement happens in-store, on the street, or even on a child’s birthday. Food, I’ve learned, is both deeply personal and widely communal. Campaigns only succeed when they feel authentic to people’s everyday lives. That’s why, at QFA, our activations increasingly focus on creating experiences rather than simply selling products. We turn a doughnut purchase into a celebration, or a pizza deal into an office bonding ritual.

Another key learning has been about speed. In electronics, marketing calendars are often locked in months ahead of product launches, with global rollouts timed to the minute. In QSR, while planning is essential, the ability to pivot is survival. Weather shifts, holidays move, consumer moods change, and trends on TikTok can reshape demand overnight. This constant pulse check has sharpened my instincts as a marketer, forcing me to balance structure with improvisation.

But perhaps the most rewarding part of this transition has been the human side of it. In electronics, customers sometimes saw brands as faceless giants. In food, they see us as part of their daily lives. Every meal we serve carries the possibility of delight or disappointment and that intimacy makes the stakes higher, but also more meaningful. When someone tags Dodo Pizza in a post about family movie night, or a parent brings their child to Krispy Kreme for a Saturday treat, it reminds me that we’re not just selling; we’re creating memories.

For professionals considering a similar leap across industries, here’s what I’d say: the real transferability of marketing lies not in tactics, but in mindset. Storytelling, customer obsession, and strategic clarity remain universal. What changes is the canvas. In my case, moving from consumer electronics to QSR has been less about discarding old skills and more about reframing them. Market segmentation still matters but now it’s about morning commuters versus late-night snackers. Influencer partnerships are still critical but the most powerful ones might be micro-influencers whose authenticity resonates in specific neighborhoods.

The last eleven months have taught me that reinvention is not about leaving your past behind, but about bringing its lessons into new contexts. I still think like a tech marketer sometimes, but now I apply that thinking to the rhythm of restaurants. In truth, this shift has made me a better strategist: more grounded in people, more flexible in approach, and more attuned to the immediacy of customer delight.

As Nigeria’s QSR industry continues to expand, competition will only intensify. But with every campaign, every slice, and every scoop, I’m reminded that this industry isn’t just about food, it’s about joy. And for me, that’s a career move worth making.