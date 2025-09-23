Customers to enjoy unlimited benefits with Globacom’s “Talkmasta” and “Welcome Bonus”

Technology Company, Globacom, has unveiled two exciting initiatives to give customers more value for their money. The new offers include Talkmasta Tariff Plan and an Enhanced Welcome Bonus, designed to provide greater value and rewards to subscribers, reinforcing Globacom’s reputation as Nigeria's most rewarding network.

The new products were officially unveiled on Monday at the company’s headquarters, Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island , Lagos.

The Talkmasta Tariff Plan is a game-changer, offering unlimited free talk time and data to subscribers. For every six minutes of local calls a subscriber makes, they get an extra six minutes of free talk time and 50MB of data. This bonus can be used for calls to any network. Calls are charged at 30 kobo per second while text messages cost ₦6 per SMS. Both new and existing subscribers can enjoy this plan.

New customers automatically qualify when they purchase a Glo SIM, while existing users can dial *606# to migrate.

L-R: Sola Arowogbadamu, Marketing; Itoje Blessing, Brand Specialist; Banji Babatunde, Retail Cluster Head, Ogun; Mitchelle Owuala, Brand Specialist; and Sola Mogaji, Marketing Communications at the unveiling of two new products.

The offer also gives opportunity to subscribers to continue enjoying free minutes and data with no limit on the number of times or the total volume of bonuses earned.

Globacom has also upgraded its Welcome Bonus package for new customers, dubbed the "biggest shout value in the market”. New subscribers who register a Glo SIM, recharge with a minimum of ₦100, and make their first call will receive a one-time welcome package worth up to ₦2,000.

The offer comes with Free airtime worth ₦1,000 (equivalent to 25 minutes of calls to all networks) and Free data worth ₦1,000 (1GB of browsing), valid for seven days.