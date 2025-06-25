Collaboration, Education, standardised regulations key to safety for urban mobility- Experts

Stakeholders drawn from the transportation sector and law enforcement agencies have canvassed the need for collaborative approach, increased safety education as well as standardized regulations to address security challenges arising from ride-hailing services in Nigeria.

DSP Adedayo Abu Sadiq, Deputy Superintendent Police, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos Command; Engineer Adebayo Olusoji, Director, Passenger Transport Commuter Services (PTCS); Timothy Oladimeji, Country Representative, inDrive Nigeria; Mary-Anne Momoh-Ige, Country Public Policy & Government Aﬀairs Manager; and Mr Ayodele Ologun, Superintendent Route Commander, Lagos Sector Training Oﬃcer, FRSC, Lagos Command during the Panel Session Strengthening Driver & Passenger Trust at the inDrive Safety Education Summit 2.0 held in Lagos on Friday.

In his welcome address at the inDrive Safety Education Summit 2.0 held on Friday, June 20, 2025, the Country Representative, inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji stated that the summit was conceived with the aim of fashioning out insights that would help the platform to work with other stakeholders with a view to ensuring safety of both drivers and riders while also bridging users' education gap about its safety features.

Oladimeji explained that safety remains a collective responsibility which all stakeholders including riders and drivers must take cognizance of.

He disclosed that inDrive has invested heavily on technology to improve its safety features such that even before a rider gets on a trip, safety is already guaranteed.

Delivering his keynote address, Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Oluwaseun Osiyemi who was represented by the Director, Public Transport and Commuter Services (PTCS), Engr. Adebayo Olusoji described the gathering convened by inDrive as a testament to the collective commitment of stakeholders to creating safer environments for citizens.

At a panel session titled” Strengthening Driver & Passenger Trust”, Osiyemi explained that it has become imperative to strengthen collaborations, and address the challenges faced in the journey towards safer urban mobility.

Highlighting some of the steps necessary to make urban mobility safe, he identified the need to prioritize strengthening of interagency coordination through concerted efforts of various government bodies, transport authorities, law enforcement, and even private sector players must come together

According to him, creating streamlined communication channels and fostering a spirit of collaboration among these entities would open doors to innovative solutions that address the pressing issues of traffic congestion, road safety, and emergency response.

We have seen the impact that enhanced coordination can have in mitigating crises and ensuring quick and effective responses to emergencies. Whether it’s through shared data systems, joint training exercises, or collaborative policy-making, the benefits of interagency coordination are vast. It is time we leverage our collective knowledge and resources to create a harmonized approach to urban mobility, he said.

He also pointed out the need to standardize safety regulations across boards adding that by doing so, all operators and transport systems will be held to the same high level of safety, regardless of location or mode of transport.

In our quest for standardization, we must also remain adaptive, as technology continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace. Our regulations must incorporate modern advancements such as smart mobility solutions and emerging safety technologies to ensure that we are not only reactive but proactive in our approach to improving urban mobility and safety, he said.

He also identified the need for inclusive stakeholder engagement in the policymaking process, stating that insights and perspectives from transportation stakeholders are instrumental in crafting policies that are both effective and empathetic to the needs of diverse populations.

Making his submission during the panel session, Superintendent Route Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp, Lagos Command, Ayodele Ologun revealed that the law enforcement agency is doing a lot within its power to ensure that passengers, riders and drivers are safe.

Ologun stated that the Lagos command has been quite responsive in reporting incidents or crashes and providing post-crash inspection to victims post-crash and post-crash monitoring as the need arises.

He disclosed that the agency has upscaled its service delivery to Nigerians especially with the introduction of the FRSC app for any individual to report if there is an accident or determine the speed of the vehicle in question.

Also speaking at the session, Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Police Force, Lagos Command), Benjamin Hundeyin who was represented by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos Command, Adedayo Abu Sadiq explained that the Nigeria Police Force is doing everything within the ambit of the law to guarantee the safety of every Nigerian.

According to Abu Sodiq, the current Nigerian Police Force has been quite responsive in protecting the citizen especially as it relates to any case of emergency.

He stated that the Force would continue to collaborate with ride-hailing platforms, transport stakeholders as well as other law enforcement agencies in ensuring the safety of citizens.

Also speaking during the session, Country Public Policy & Government Affairs Manager, inDrive Nigeria, Maryanne Momoh-Ige stressed the need for the government to formulate public policy that protects ethical disclosure of data noting that doing so serves as an appropriate framework needed to protect the passengers, the companies, and their fundamental rights to data privacy.

The event also featured a fireside chat titled “Innovation in App-Based Mobility Safety” and involving the winner of 2023 Aurora Tech award, Folake Owoduni.

