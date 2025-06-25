Climate Governance Initiative Launches Nigeria Chapter to Strengthen Corporate Climate Leadership

The Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria has officially launched, becoming the 34th chapter of the global Climate Governance Initiative, a movement dedicated to equipping board directors with climate leadership skills. This milestone strengthens efforts to integrate climate governance into corporate decision-making and supports Nigeria’s commitment to addressing climate change.

Guided by the World Economic Forum’s Principles for Effective Climate Governance, CGI’s global network now spans over 70 countries and engages more than 100,000 board directors worldwide. The Nigeria chapter will provide local board directors with the knowledge, tools, and strategies needed to navigate climate-related business risks and opportunities. Programs will be tailored to address climate governance topics relevant to various industries and customized to each boardroom’s level of climate knowledge, offering more in-depth engagement for those already active in sustainability.

The initiative was founded by Adepeju Adebajo, a respected leader in Nigeria’s sustainability landscape, and is chaired by Dr. (Mrs.) Myma Belo-Osagie, who leads the Advisory Board of CGI Nigeria.

Speaking at the CGI Nigeria virtual launch event, Dr. (Mrs) Myma Belo-Osagie, Chair of the Advisory Board, Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria, said:

Through CGI Nigeria, we are building a platform for peer learning among board members, cross-sectoral dialogue and practical, strategic climate competence. I am truly proud of the calibre of leaders who have come together to drive this work, from business, academia, civil society, and government. What unites us is a shared belief that governance in this space matters, and how we lead today will shape what is possible tomorrow.

Julie Baddeley, Chair of Board of Trustees of Chapter Zero Alliance (Global Chapter Network) emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating:

One of the great strengths of this initiative is that we're bringing people together from all over the world to share the challenges, opportunities, experiences, learning, and courage to take this sometimes-difficult work forward. Our membership is dedicated to meeting the urgent challenge of climate change and nature loss by mobilizing boards to take action that will accelerate the transition to net zero, and to build climate resilience.

The Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria was launched with support from partners including MTN Nigeria, UACN, Siemens Energy, Lafarge Africa, BCG, Deloitte, DLA Piper, and Lagos Business School, and in the presence of policymakers, industry leaders, and sustainability advocates. Notable attendees included Dr. Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria; Dr. Gregory Jobome, Executive Director, Access Bank Plc.

Goodwill messages were delivered by:

Dr. Rabiu Olowo, Director-General/CEO, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria

Professor Yinka David-West, Dean, Lagos Business School

Ms. Dahlia Khalifa, Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, International Finance Corporation

Mr. Hamza Al-Assad, designated Country Director for Nigeria, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Commenting on CGI Nigeria’s objective, the Executive Director Olawunmi Asekun said:

We want this to be an initiative that delivers value for both the government and the private sector. Our aim is to create a space where board leaders, alongside regulators, and development institutions work together to strengthen climate governance and support sustainable business in Nigeria.

The initiative welcomes membership from public limited companies, privately held company boards, and individual directors seeking to enhance climate governance within their organizations.

For more information or to become a Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria member, visit www.climategovernanceinitiativenigeria.org.

About Climate Governance Initiative