CCA’s Business: Mirroring Everyday Ways Nigerians Can Use Monica.cash

CCA is a typical citizen, living in the average rung of the social ladder. Operating a business is expectedly challenging, especially in a dynamic environment like Nigeria, but CCA owns three. A unisex salon which serves beauty services for both genders, a food e-commerce business which focuses on food processing and packaging for export, and a logistics business which helps small-scale businesses complete their orders through efficient delivery. Wondering who CCA is? Walk with me. It’s just a stone's throw.

At her unisex salon, customers walk in almost every hour. To keep everyone engaged while they wait for their turn, a dedicated staff member converses with them, asking about their desired hairstyles. Additionally, there is PayTV available for entertainment during the wait. CCA makes timely payment for the Pay TV, usually before the initial subscription expires, using the Monica.cash app. This ensures that there’s no risk of the TV shutting off due to subscription issues throughout the year, maintaining the professional vibe of the business.

Additionally, CCA places small but noticeable stickers in key areas of the salon indicating that the unisex salon accepts payments via crypto. How Sweet! This allows customers, mostly Gen-Z’s to easily access her Monica.cash crypto wallet details for payment. While most returning customers already know these details, this will be especially helpful for first-time customers.

Food processing and packaging for export is a vital service, but it can also be quite challenging. This includes sourcing raw food materials, setting up processing plants, whether for smoking, oven drying, and more, and dealing with various other complexities. However, you shouldn't have to endure the stress of getting paid for these services.

With the Monica.cash app, you can receive payments from international customers in any of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, etc. Payment is quick and easy. Once you receive payments in crypto, you can convert them to naira directly using the Monica.cash app. Learn more here.

CCA's third business is one of the most challenging ventures for a startup in Nigeria—logistics. This challenge arises from the reliance on unpredictable elements, both human and mechanical. However, there is promising news with the introduction of Monica.cash. This app enables you to execute all logistics routines effectively while fostering a strong business partnership. Dispatch riders need internet data to access maps for locating customers, as well as sufficient airtime to communicate with customers before and during pickups to ensure seamless deliveries. With Monica.cash, you can manage all these requirements for multiple dispatch riders, scaling according to the size of your business. You will also get up to 3% discount on airtime purchases.

Your role involves maintaining a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to track rider activities and progress. You can set activity and delivery targets and offer incentives for exceeding those goals. These specifics may vary based on your business size and customer base.

Regardless of your business type or client base, Monica.cash provides a solution for everyone—from freelancers and remote workers to crypto traders. It enables you to efficiently manage your bills and improve your business and customer relationships by offering crypto payment options like Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, stablecoins, and foreign currencies. The best part? The service facilitates fast conversions from crypto to naira at low charges, and all local transfers are free of charge. You won’t have to worry about losing any customers.