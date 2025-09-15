Carloha Redefines Vehicle Ownership Experience with Tiggo 9 and CarlohaCare 6-6-7 launch

Carloha Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to redefining vehicle ownership in Nigeria with the unveiling of the Chery Tiggo 9 SUV and the CarlohaCare brand at the Landmark Event Centre, Oniru, Lagos. The company said its goal is to ease access to modern mobility while setting a new standard of after-sales excellence through CarlohaCare 6-6-7.

According to Mr. Sola Adigun, Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria, the CarlohaCare 6-6-7 initiative is the boldest customer-focused service promise in Nigeria’s auto industry. He explained that the programme, which offers 6 years warranty, 6 years free scheduled maintenance, and a 7-day repair promise with a courtesy car guarantee, positions Carloha as the best aftersales car brand in the country, ensuring peace of mind, reliability, and long-term value for its customers.

Speaking about Chery’s global success and technology leadership, Mr. Adigun noted that Chinese innovation is redefining the automotive industry worldwide. He pointed out that Chery, China’s largest vehicle exporter, has consistently led this revolution, with its recent milestone of five million vehicle exports underscoring global confidence and acceptance of the brand. He stressed that Nigerian customers can now experience the same world-class quality that is winning recognition in over 80 countries.

Mr. Adigun further reiterated Carloha’s investment in human capital, highlighting ongoing efforts to train Nigerian technicians to world-class standards. He explained that this will ensure that every Chery vehicle sold in Nigeria is backed by strong local expertise and reliable parts availability.

Speaking during the event, the General Manager, Marketing, Mr. Taiwo Akinpelu, described the Tiggo 9 as a landmark addition to Nigeria’s SUV market. He said the Tiggo 9 is a family-oriented SUV that combines cutting-edge technology, premium comfort, and unrivalled safety standards, making it the most reliable choice in its category today.

He added that the Tiggo 9’s advanced driver-assist features, robust safety architecture, and luxurious design have been crafted for both families and businesses. Every journey in the Tiggo 9 is backed not only by engineering excellence but also by the CarlohaCare 6-6-7 package, which guarantees unmatched peace of mind and long-term value, Taiwo said.

Beyond the product launch, Carloha emphasised its broader ambition to make car ownership more affordable and sustainable in Nigeria. The company announced plans to commence local vehicle assembly in 2026, a move expected to reduce costs, create jobs, and expand Nigeria’s automotive capacity.

