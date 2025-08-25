Capitalfield Celebrates 22 Years of Excellence with CSR Project on Sustainable Energy for Health Centres

Capitalfield Investment Group Limited (CIGL), a leading conglomerate providing diverse financial and non-financial services, is thrilled to commemorate its 22nd anniversary of operations in Nigeria. Since its inception in 2003, CIGL has consistently delivered exceptional value to its clients while making meaningful contributions to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Over the past two decades, Capitalfield has established itself as a trusted partner, offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses.

Capitalfield is marking this significant milestone by giving back to the community. As part of the celebrations, the company installed state-of-the-art solar power systems at Professor Shaffdeen Adeniyi Primary Healthcare Centre, Lagos Island East LCDA, and Oriyanrin Primary Healthcare Centre, Iru Victoria Island LCDA. These installations are designed to ensure uninterrupted power for essential healthcare services and promote environmental sustainability, in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy). The initiative, themed “Powering Health, Empowering Communities,” underscores Capitalfield’s dedication to social responsibility and its commitment to fostering sustainable development.

In addition to the solar power installations, Capitalfield also extended support to expectant mothers by providing maternity packs at the beneficiary centres, offering them encouragement and support at a critical stage of their journey.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Raphael Lewu, Group Managing Director of Capitalfield Investment Group, said:

For 22 years, Capitalfield has grown by staying true to its vision of creating value that extends beyond business. This year, our anniversary is not just a milestone; it is a call to impact lives in a way that is meaningful and sustainable. By providing clean energy to health centres, we are strengthening healthcare delivery in underserved communities while advancing our ESG commitments and contributing to the global push for renewable energy.

Capitalfield Investment Group Limited has successfully diversified its operations into various sectors, including energy, mining, and agriculture, through its subsidiaries, Capitalfield Energy and Allied Services Limited, Roots Mining Co., and Seedland Agro-Allied Ltd. The company remains committed to exploring new opportunities within the financial market and contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

About Capitalfield Investment Group Limited