Bunmi Olarinoye: Amplifying female excellence in Nigeria’s financial sector leadership

It is not so often that the Spotlight shines on female achievers in the professional landscape. This time, the dazzling achievements of Bunmi Olarinoye, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, have grabbed the spotlight.

Since her appointment in May 2022, Bunmi has led the firm to unprecedented success, showcasing her strategic acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Under her leadership, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers has achieved remarkable milestones in terms client experience, innovation and its reappointment as the official Federal Government Stockbroker by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

This recognition highlights the firm’s unmatched expertise in driving Nigeria’s economic growth through the capital markets, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for the Federal government’s financial needs in the retail segment of the domestic debt market.

Bunmi’s impact extends far beyond this achievement, championing market initiatives and strategy development at the 2024 NGX Market Operators Awards, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers was named Broker of the Year 2024, recognising its dominance in trade value across all asset classes.

The firm also won top honours for the highest value of foreign client trades and Equity Trader of the Year, reinforcing its industry leadership. Outside of the NGX, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers also bagged several other international awards.

With over 19 years of experience spanning stockbroking, asset & financial management, relationship management, treasury and investments, Bunmi has built an outstanding reputation and forward-thinking leadership.

Her journey—from joining Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers as Head of Client Relationship Management to becoming its CEO—reflects her relentless pursuit of excellence and a well-earned place at the helm.

As one of the few women leading a major African financial institution, Bunmi is not just breaking barriers; she is setting new standards. Armed with an Executive MBA from IE Business School, Spain, and qualifications as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (FCS) and a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA), she embodies the power of expertise and determination.

Her focus on fostering transparency, liquidity, and stability in Nigeria’s capital markets has positioned the firm as a leader in driving economic progress.

In her words, "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering excellence and contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth." Beyond the numbers, Bunmi’s influence lies in her ability to empower others and create opportunities for women in finance.

She exemplifies the power of diversity in leadership, proving that anyone can rise to the top with the right skills, determination, and vision.

As International Women's Day 2025 calls to "Accelerate Action" toward gender parity, Bunmi Olarinoye's leadership at Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers proves that excellence knows no gender, demonstrating women's capability to drive corporate success at the highest levels.

A quintessential embodiment of this year's theme, Bunmi's career is not just a narrative of personal achievement but a powerful blueprint for accelerating gender equality in the professional world. In the financial sector, where women have historically been underrepresented, she is not just sitting at the table —she is redefining leadership and paving the way for others to follow.

Bunmi Olarinoye's journey and stellar performance at Stanbic IBTC further challenge corporate Nigeria to reimagine leadership, proving that true excellence transcends gender. Her continuing legacy is a bold invitation to organisations nationwide to break down barriers, nurture talent, and unleash the untapped potential of more women in the professional world.

_---_