Branch Launches FUNded : A Movement for Everyday Financial Freedom

24 July 2025 at 12:31
In a world where financial demands don’t wait, Branch, a leading digital finance platform, has launched its new campaign: FUNded with Branch, reframing personal finance as a source of empowerment in everyday life, not just emergencies.

From home repairs to school bills, family gatherings, or sudden expenses, Branch is committed to offering Nigerians a dependable partner for maintaining dignity and living fully.

FUNded with Branch is about celebrating life's real moments - both planned and unexpected - with dignity, says Dayo Odulate-Ademola, Managing Director, Branch Nigeria. We want people to feel supported, not judged; to enjoy their lives while staying financially responsible.

At the heart of the campaign is a series of skits, explainer videos, and user-generated stories designed to normalize the act of seeking financial support while highlighting the convenience and safety of doing so with Branch. Whether it’s the last-minute invitation to a family celebration or the need to bridge the gap between income and responsibilities, FUNded with Branch affirms that everyone deserves the right to show up financially ready.

The campaign promotes a healthy shift in perspective, moving away from the idea that financial support should only be a last resort. Instead, it positions Branch as a responsible financial partner that empowers users to manage their everyday needs wisely. Branch is the everyday tool that supports thoughtful, timely decisions - encouraging users to take control of their finances without stress or shame.

Branch gives users access to:

  • Consumer loans

  • Easy transfers

  • Debit cards

  • Bills payment 

To deepen financial literacy, Branch is also rolling out a short-form video series that demystifies loans, credit history, and smart saving - helping everyday Nigerians convert anxiety into financial confidence.

Visit www.branch.com.ng or download the Branch app on Android to get FUNded today.

