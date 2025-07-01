Bisquit and Dubouché Brings the Spirit of Excellence to Lagos with Exclusive Consumer Launch Experience

Bisquit & Dubouché, the storied French cognac house known for its audacious spirit and deep heritage, recently had its Consumer Launch Event in Lagos, offering an immersive taste of luxury culture to Nigeria’s most discerning lifestyle tastemakers.

Following the success of its exclusive media launch, the recently concluded consumer experience marked another bold step in introducing the Bisquit & Dubouché legacy to a wider audience. Set against a backdrop of curated design, elevated conversation, and sensorial discovery, this launch was not just a celebration of cognac, it was an invitation into the world of a brand defined by daring.

Founded in 1819 in the heart of Cognac, France, Bisquit & Dubouché is distinguished by its exceptional eaux-de-vie and a philosophy rooted in audacity. Each sip tells a story of time, craft, and a relentless pursuit of perfection. Now, as the brand extends its reach into Nigeria, it brings with it not just a product, but a lifestyle refined, confident, and distinctly modern.

Guests were introduced to the House’s distinguished expressions, including the bold and smooth Bisquit & Dubouché VSOP, known for its rich bouquet of floral and fruity notes with a soft, velvety finish, and the luxurious Bisquit & Dubouché XO, a masterfully blended cognac that reveals layers of spice, dried fruit, and deep oak complexity. Each expression offers a unique invitation to explore the depth and range of the brand’s artisanal heritage.

At the heart of the launch event was an evening curated to reflect the character of Bisquit & Dubouché: bold, elegant, and unafraid to break convention. Guests embarked on a journey through bespoke tasting stations, discovered the alchemy behind the House’s distillation process, and witnessed how tradition meets innovation in every pour.

Signature moments of the night included curated cognac tastings, live music performances echoing the refined energy of the House, immersive design installations inspired by French and African artistry, and gastronomic pairings designed to highlight the depth and complexity of Bisquit & Dubouché’s range.

The launch gathered Lagos’ cultural curators, creatives, and cognac connoisseurs, united by a shared passion for authenticity and taste. True to its spirit, Bisquit & Dubouché invited each guest to explore freely, to savor deeply, and to experience what it means to live boldly.

Our journey into Nigeria is about more than market presence, said Emmanuel Ogu, Spokesperson for Enstore, the Nigerian market partner for Bisquit & Dubouché. It’s about connecting with a community that values heritage, embraces individuality, and recognizes excellence when they taste it.

About Bisquit & Dubouché

Founded in 1819 by Alexandre Bisquit, Bisquit & Dubouché is a premium French cognac house known for its unique distillation method that enhances aroma and smoothness. The brand offers classic expressions V.S., V.S.O.P., and X.O. and is celebrated for its bold, floral and fruity flavor profile. Its craftsmanship emphasizes intuition and timing to achieve a refined, aromatic character. In 2017, Bisquit & Dubouché became part of the Campari Group portfolio.

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a global leader in premium spirits, managing over 50 top-tier brands including Aperol, Campari, SKYY, and Grand Marnier. Established in 1860 and headquartered in Milan, it operates in over 190 countries with 18 production sites and 20 direct distribution networks. The group focuses on strong brand building and strategic acquisitions and is publicly listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en