Best Times for Forex Trading in Nigeria’s Time Zone

The forex trading platform is a 24-hour marketplace, but not every minute of the day is equal in terms of profit and potential. For those engaged in forex trading in Nigeria, recognizing the most appropriate times to trade based on the West Africa Time (WAT) zone can have a material impact on returns. Forex trading occurs by the overlap of global sessions, each of which has distinguishing characteristics, volatility tendencies, and liquidity levels. When trading activity occurs based on the most active portions of the marketplace, the result can be more successful for the trader in Nigeria.

Understanding the Global Forex Sessions

Forex movement is determined by four major trading sessions: Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York. Each of the sessions has different timings for commencement and cessation due to global disparities in time, thus providing us with periods of activity and inactivity. As a Nigerian trader, the two most important sessions to keep track of are the London and the New York sessions. The London session commences about 8:00 in the morning WAT and is usually regarded as the most active trading session of the day. The New York session commences about 2:00 in the afternoon WAT and creates a very solid overlap with London to about 5:00 in the afternoon WAT. This is where volatility is largely elevated with more opportunities for trading.

The London Session Advantage

The London session is the financial heartbeat of the forex universe. High-volume transactions are carried out here, hence the heightened liquidity and smaller spreads. Major currency pairs, and those with the euro, pound, and US dollar in particular, experience major movements in prices during such sessions. Nigerian traders who are scalpers or day traders by nature tend to find this session most convenient, given the volume and the amount of price swings that can be traded upon.

The Power of the London–New York Overlap

In the 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM WAT segment, the London and New York markets are both open. It is referred to as the overlap and tends to provide the most volatility of the day. Both European and American news releases during this segment tend to spur drastic movements in the market. Prudent traders who are well-equipped with a sound strategy and risk management can capitalize on the window to reap larger movements in prices.

Early Morning and Asian Session Considerations

Although the Sydney and Tokyo sessions are generally less busy for the Nigerian traders, there are still potential opportunities available, most particularly for traders who are dealing with the Japanese yen or the Australian dollar currency pairs. These sessions fall in the nighttime and early morning in Nigeria and, for most traders, are less convenient. But some skilled traders use the time for low volatility strategies or positioning before the European session becomes busy.

Aligning Trading Hours with Personal Lifestyle

The most suitable times to trade are not only based on the conditions in the marketplace, but also on the schedule, energy, and approach of the trader. Some traders would prefer to trade solely during the London morning session, and others may choose to aim for the London–New York overlap in the afternoons for the biggest-impact trades. Disciplined and consistent trading in select timeframes tends to perform better on a longer-term basis than trading throughout the day and night.

Conclusion