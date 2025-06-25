Best Skills to Put on a Resume: How WorkReady Uses AI to Help You Choose the Right Ones

In an era where employers sift through hundreds of applications in minutes, knowing the best skills to put on a resume can dramatically affect your chances of getting hired. According to studies, recruiters spend an average of 7 seconds on a resume before deciding. Often, the Skills section receives the first glance, especially when resumes are filtered by applicant tracking systems (ATS) looking for the right keywords.

So, how do you choose which skills to include? What’s the best way to phrase them so they pass ATS filters and appeal to hiring managers? Whether writing your first resume or trying to update your current one, you need an innovative and scalable strategy.

That’s precisely what WorkReady.ai is built for.

Why Skills Are Your Ticket for Interviews

Every job listing is essentially a request for skills. Whether it’s “strong Excel abilities,” “excellent communication,” or “proficiency in CRM tools,” hiring managers are scanning for evidence that a candidate can meet the job requirements and function effectively in the work environment.

And yet, many resumes fail to demonstrate this alignment. They list vague entries like “team player” or “detail-oriented,” which don’t show proof or relevance.

WorkReady changes that. Its AI-powered tools—Base Resume Builder, Tailored Resume Builder, and Resume Grader—help you identify, phrase, and place the best skills on your resume to resonate with both humans and ATS systems.

The Three Types of Skills to Include in Your Resume

1. Soft Skills (Interpersonal Skills)

These define how you interact, collaborate, and adapt. Think about communication, problem-solving, emotional intelligence, and teamwork.

Instead of writing:

“Good communicator”

WorkReady helps you say:

“Presented weekly project updates to stakeholders, increasing transparency across departments.”

2. Technical Skills

These are hard skills required to do the actual job. They’re industry-specific and often listed directly in the job description.

Examples:

Programming languages (Python, JavaScript, SQL)

SEO and SEM for marketing

Data modeling for finance

WorkReady alerts you if these aren’t included in your resume and suggests contextual placements to increase compatibility.

3. Software and Tools

From Google Workspace to Adobe Creative Suite and Salesforce, these tools demonstrate your ability to work in digital ecosystems.

WorkReady cross-references your experience with common industry tools and adds them as keyword-aligned entries in your Skills section.

What Makes WorkReady Different?

Unlike static resume templates, WorkReady is interactive. It adapts to the job you’re applying for and helps you tailor your resume accordingly.

The Base Resume Builder provides foundational content, including keyword-rich resume summary examples, suggested skills to list on a resume, and formatting support.

The Tailored Resume Builder analyzes any job description and adjusts your resume’s wording to match required job skills and preferred terminology.

The Resume Grader provides a FitScore, showing how well your resume aligns with a job posting and offers suggestions to improve skills and phrasing.

These features are designed to help you avoid underperforming skills and present stronger ones. For instance, instead of saying “Fast learner,” WorkReady enables you to highlight:

“Mastered CRM platform in 14 days, supporting onboarding of 50+ client accounts.”

What Are Some Good Skills to Put on a Resume?

Here are examples categorized by profession, based on what WorkReady recommends:

Marketing:

Campaign strategy

Google Analytics

SEO/SEM

Sales:

CRM (Salesforce, HubSpot)

Funnel tracking

Client retention

Customer Support:

Ticketing systems (Zendesk, Freshdesk)

Active listening

Conflict resolution

Administration:

Scheduling and calendar management

Document control

Time management

HR:

Onboarding

Interview scheduling

Payroll and benefits platforms

What Should You Avoid?

Generic, overused phrases like:

“Hard worker”

“People person”

“Go-getter”

These don’t showcase outcomes. Instead, WorkReady helps you craft bullet points that demonstrate your impact.

Before:

Time management

After:

Prioritized deliverables across four departments, reducing project delays by 30%.

What to Put in Skills Section of Resume If You're a Student or Entry-Level?

WorkReady is especially helpful for students and recent grads building their first resumes. It suggests:

Research

Group project leadership

Microsoft Office Suite

These transferable skills get formatted and placed using AI-driven structure, helping you look polished—even with less experience.

Work Smarter with WorkReady

The hiring landscape has changed, and your resume needs to keep up. What makes WorkReady stand out is how intelligently it integrates your skills, experience, and job targets into a coherent document.

It ensures:

You match your resume to the job’s key skills

You eliminate filler and focus on relevance

Your resume is compatible with both ATS systems and human recruiters

From the summary for resume to the skills section, everything is tailored by AI for results.

Conclusion: Build a Resume That Works Harder for You

Whether you're wondering what skills to put in a CV, searching for skills for resume examples, or exploring how to write a summary in a CV, WorkReady has tools to guide you from start to shortlist.

Don’t guess your way through job applications. Let Workready show you the best skills to put on a resume, backed by real data and AI intelligence.

