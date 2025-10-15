Forbes has once again unveiled another global ranking. This time, it graded the World’s Best Employers, citing 900 companies based on specific criteria. Companies on the Forbes 2025 Employers list were scored based on workplace culture, corporate reputation, and employee satisfaction.
The 2025 list was collated and compiled in partnership with global research firm Statista, surveying over 300,000 employees across more than 50 countries. Also, 1,000 staff participated in the evaluation of their firms based on work-life balance, salary satisfaction, corporate reputation and career elevation opportunities.
RELATED: World University Rankings 2026: University of Ibadan (UI) is Nigeria’s best University
Why African Companies made the Global List
The Forbes 2025 ranking of the World’s 900 Best Employees list features nine African companies drawn from the construction, banking, telecommunication, and health sectors. These African companies, competing with their counterparts across the globe, were recognised for career growth, employee satisfaction and innovation at the workplace.
Here is the list of African companies.
RELATED: Here's the country with the best music in the world
Companies
Number of Employees
Global Ranking
Score Industry
Industry
State of Origin
Standard Bank Group
50, 451
28
86.33%
Banking and Financial Services
South Africa
Nedbank Group
26,140
49
84.16%
Business Services & Supplies
South Africa
Absa Group
36,779
97
80.24%
Banking and Financial Services
South Africa
MTN Group
19,295
166
77.23%
Telecommunications Services
South Africa
SAPPI
11,600
289
73. 93%
Construction
South Africa
Sasol
28,174
374
72.20%
Coal, Oil and Gas
South Africa
Mediclinic International
37,000
425
71.07%
Healthcare & Social Services
South Africa
Adcorp
1,900
444
70.62%
Business Services & Supplies
South Africa
Anglo American
60, 864
512
76.55%
Mining
South Africa
RELATED: Accra and Lagos ranked among top 13 best cities in the world for nightlife
Standard Bank Group Limited
Standard Bank Group Limited is a financial services group that provides banking, investment, wealth and asset management, and insurance services across many African countries. Its main office is in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Nedbank Group Limited
Nedbank is a company in South Africa that provides various financial services, including banking, insurance, and managing money for people and businesses all over Africa.
RELATED: Top 10 countries with the highest population (2025): See where Nigeria ranks
Absa Group Limited
Absa Group Ltd is a bank and financial services company that offers banking, credit cards, wealth management, and insurance in many African countries. Its main office is in Johannesburg, South Africa.
MTN Group Limited
This company is a big and well-known mobile network in Africa and the Middle East. It offers telecommunications services, including phone calls, internet, digital services, and mobile banking to millions of subscribers. MTN’s main office is in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Sappi Limited
Sappi Ltd is Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. They are a major pulp and paper company that produces paper, pulp, dissolving wood pulp, packaging papers, specialty and graphic papers, as well as wood-fibre products and some bioproducts.
Sasol Limited
Sasol is a company in South Africa that deals with energy and chemicals. They create and sell special technologies, such as those for making fuel, and they also produce various liquid fuels, chemicals, coal tar, and electricity.
Mediclinic International plc
This company is a private healthcare group that runs hospitals, clinics, and various medical services in Southern Africa, Switzerland, and the Middle East. Its main office is in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
RELATED: The world’s most expensive passport and why Nigerians can’t purchase it
Adcorp
Adcorp is a workforce solution provider that helps businesses in South Africa with staffing, managing their employees, and outsourcing their operations.
Anglo American plc
Anglo American is a global mining company. They dig up and process natural minerals like platinum, diamonds, copper, iron, and coal. Even though their main office is in London, UK, most of their work is in South Africa, where they started.
RELATED: Top 4 countries most likely to be denied visa in 2025 - Nigeria is on the list
What This Means for Africa's Business Landscape
This list reveals that organisations across Africa are really focusing on helping their employees grow, ensuring everyone feels included, not secluded. Introducing them to updated tech tools for better execution of their tasks allows them to compete with companies worldwide.
However, despite the hurdles some countries experience, such as government taxes, labour and legal rules, some companies are doing a fantastic job of creating a great workplace environment and keeping their employees happy.
RELATED: Top 10 most-visited countries — See why tourists keep rushing there