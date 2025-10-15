Pulse logo
9 African Companies named among Forbes' Best Employers 2025, all from one Country

15 October 2025 at 16:04
Forbes has named nine African companies among the world’s best employers for 2025, proof that Africa’s workplace culture is evolving fast.
Forbes has once again unveiled another global ranking. This time, it graded the World’s Best Employers, citing 900 companies based on specific criteria. Companies on the Forbes 2025 Employers list were scored based on workplace culture, corporate reputation, and employee satisfaction.

The 2025 list was collated and compiled in partnership with global research firm Statista, surveying over 300,000 employees across more than 50 countries. Also, 1,000 staff participated in the evaluation of their firms based on work-life balance, salary satisfaction, corporate reputation and career elevation opportunities.

Why African Companies made the Global List

The Forbes 2025 ranking of the World’s 900 Best Employees list features nine African companies drawn from the construction, banking, telecommunication, and health sectors. These African companies, competing with their counterparts across the globe,  were recognised for career growth, employee satisfaction and innovation at the workplace.

 Here is the list of African companies.

Companies 

Number of Employees 

Global Ranking

Score Industry

Industry

State of Origin

Standard Bank Group

50, 451

28

86.33%

Banking and Financial Services

South Africa

Nedbank Group

26,140

49

84.16%

Business Services & Supplies

South Africa

Absa Group

36,779

97

80.24%

Banking and Financial Services

South Africa

MTN Group

19,295

166

77.23%

Telecommunications Services

South Africa

SAPPI

11,600

289

73. 93%

Construction

South Africa

Sasol

28,174

374

72.20%

Coal, Oil and Gas

South Africa

Mediclinic International

37,000

425

71.07%

Healthcare & Social Services

South Africa

Adcorp

1,900

444

70.62%

Business Services & Supplies

South Africa

Anglo American

60, 864

512

76.55%

Mining

South Africa

Standard Bank Group Limited

Standard Bank Group Limited is a financial services group that provides banking, investment, wealth and asset management, and insurance services across many African countries. Its main office is in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Nedbank Group Limited

Nedbank is a company in South Africa that provides various financial services, including banking, insurance, and managing money for people and businesses all over Africa.

Absa Group Limited

Absa Group Ltd is a bank and financial services company that offers banking, credit cards, wealth management, and insurance in many African countries. Its main office is in Johannesburg, South Africa.

MTN Group Limited

This company is a big and well-known mobile network in Africa and the Middle East. It offers telecommunications services, including phone calls, internet, digital services, and mobile banking to millions of subscribers. MTN’s main office is in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Sappi Limited

Sappi Ltd is Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. They are a major pulp and paper company that produces paper, pulp, dissolving wood pulp, packaging papers, specialty and graphic papers, as well as wood-fibre products and some bioproducts.

Sasol Limited 

Sasol is a company in South Africa that deals with energy and chemicals. They create and sell special technologies, such as those for making fuel, and they also produce various liquid fuels, chemicals, coal tar, and electricity. 

Mediclinic International plc

This company is a private healthcare group that runs hospitals, clinics, and various medical services in Southern Africa, Switzerland, and the Middle East. Its main office is in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Adcorp

Adcorp is a workforce solution provider that helps businesses in South Africa with staffing, managing their employees, and outsourcing their operations.

Anglo American plc

Anglo American is a global mining company. They dig up and process natural minerals like platinum, diamonds, copper, iron, and coal. Even though their main office is in London, UK, most of their work is in South Africa, where they started.

What This Means for Africa's Business Landscape

This list reveals that organisations across Africa are really focusing on helping their employees grow, ensuring everyone feels included, not secluded. Introducing them to updated tech tools for better execution of their tasks allows them to compete with companies worldwide.

However, despite the hurdles some countries experience, such as government taxes, labour and legal rules, some companies are doing a fantastic job of creating a great workplace environment and keeping their employees happy.

