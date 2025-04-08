BlockDAG (BDAG) has redefined expectations for a Layer 1 blockchain rollout, and its third keynote made that loud and clear. In under 20 minutes, Keynote 3 shared big updates, surprising metrics, and a future plan that’s catching attention across the crypto scene. Raising $212 million in less than 10 months and running a Beta Testnet with over 1.2 million transactions already processed, the achievements speak loudly. With growing momentum, many now view BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy now—and the reasons are adding up.

Beta Testnet, Developer Tools, and 800K+ Miners— Real Progress Over Promises

Unlike many crypto platforms that use Keynotes to show what’s coming, BlockDAG used Keynote 3 to show what’s already active. The team announced that the Beta Testnet V1 is officially live, supported by over 100 global nodes and smoothly handling 1.2 million transactions. But it didn’t stop there. Tools like a public block explorer, a creation wizard for NFTs and coins, and demo dApps were revealed—ready to explore.

The event also pointed out that over 800,000 users are actively mining BDAG via the X1 app. This mobile mining option offers passive earnings through an interactive design. Adding to that, 16,600+ industrial mining units (X30 and X100) have been purchased—clear proof that demand is strong. The platform’s rapid expansion pushed the team to upgrade its systems and support teams. That’s part of the reason large-scale holders are referring to BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy now as the mainnet approaches.

What makes BlockDAG different from other projects aiming for a 2025 launch is simple—they’re delivering. During the keynote, the team outlined their goal to integrate 1,000+ dApps by 2026. That’s no small target, but the developer tools they’re launching—including an academy, community program, grants, and coding events—support their ambitions. The focus is clearly on creators who want to build, not just watch.

BlockDAG is also emphasizing easier access to Web3 tools. You don’t need deep programming skills to use their systems, which helps both newcomers and experienced builders launch their own coins or NFTs. With its fast and secure network structure powered by both DAG and Proof-of-Work technology, BlockDAG is gaining attention as the best crypto to buy now among serious digital asset communities.

$212M Raised and 19B BDAG Sold—Countdown to $600M Begins

Following the release of Keynote 3, BlockDAG crossed the $212 million mark in presale revenue. That’s among the largest amounts secured by any crypto platform in the past year. What’s even more impressive is the speed—$5 million was raised within 48 hours after the keynote premiered. The community’s strong reaction is hard to ignore, and major financial players are beginning to take notice.

The project is currently in Batch 27, with each BDAG priced at $0.0248. That’s a 2,380% rise compared to the opening price of $0.001. A total of 19 billion coins have already been sold, with only a few batches remaining before the official exchange launch on 10+ top platforms. Buying at this stage could be the final chance for early access, which is why many now say BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy now before the rush of regular buyers.

But it’s not just about tech and presale gains. BlockDAG has formed key partnerships with global brands like Inter Milan and UFC, expanding its exposure outside the crypto world. Such collaborations often lead to more users joining the platform, and for a Layer 1 already far ahead, that kind of reach could be game-changing.

BlockDAG’s ability to balance credibility with community building sets it apart. While other platforms chase either speed or decentralization, very few manage to do both successfully, especially while staying user-friendly.

Backing from major capital firms and growing developer engagement is only adding to the belief that BDAG could reach the $1 mark. Now the question isn’t if it’ll happen—but when—with many agreeing it’s the best crypto to buy now before the next major market shift.

Final Thoughts

Keynote 3 was more than an update—it was a powerful signal. With real features already in motion, expanding infrastructure, and a record-setting presale, BlockDAG stands out as a top project in the new Layer 1 space. Its use of DAG + PoW, user-first design, and strong global partnerships make it different from other Ethereum rivals.

For those wondering about the best crypto to buy now, BlockDAG presents a full offering. With a running testnet, a fast-growing user base, and real tools already deployed, it’s not waiting for progress—it’s making it. And as more batches close, the time to join early is shrinking fast.