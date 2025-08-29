Applications Now Open for Africa Creative Market Hackathon 2025 – ₦10 Million Grand Prize

Africa Creative Market (ACM), in partnership with Ascend Studios Foundation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Co-Creation Hub Africa (CcHub), is pleased to announce the launch of the ACM Hackathon 2025. Applications are now open for this pan-African innovation sprint, which carries a ₦10 million prize for the winning team.

This year’s theme - “Distribute Africa: Hacking the Future of Music & Film Access” calls on Africa’s brightest tech and creative talents to design solutions that transform how music and film are distributed, protected, and monetized across the continent.

At ACM, our goal is to bring innovation into the creative sector in a big way — using the brightest of African talents to solve our most urgent creative economy challenges. — Inya Lawal, Founder, Africa Creative Market

The ACM Hackathon will take place from September 16 to 19, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria. Over four days, multidisciplinary teams will work on bold ideas to fix the distribution bottlenecks holding back Africa’s film and music industries — including piracy, poor infrastructure, limited discovery tools, and revenue leakage.

This hands-on sprint is designed to unlock tangible, tech-enabled platforms with real commercial potential, supported by top-tier mentorship, investor access, and post-hackathon incubation.

The vision is to ignite Africa-led innovation that transforms distribution into a thriving, inclusive, and profitable ecosystem for creators. The mission is to equip innovators with the tools, partnerships, and platforms needed to develop scalable, impact-driven solutions.

The challenge? Africa’s creative distribution systems are fragmented, insecure, and poorly monetized — leaving creators underserved and their content underexposed.

The solution? Build smart, mobile-first, AI-powered platforms that address access, revenue, protection, and visibility — all tailored to the realities of African creators and consumers.

Team Structure and Expectations

Teams must consist of 3–5 members with a balance of skills in:

Software development

UI/UX design

Content strategy

Legal or business modeling

Data science (optional)

Participants will work from ACM (Landmark Event Centre) on September 16, 17, and 19, and from CcHub’s headquarters on September 18.

Daily hacking runs from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, with breakfast, lunch, high-speed WiFi, and mentorship provided throughout.

What Winners Will Receive

The ₦10,000,000 prize is just the beginning. Winning teams will gain:

Access to AWS Technical support and Credit Programs

Incubation with CcHub Startup Studio

Investor engagement during the Demo Day pitch event

Media and platform visibility across ACM’s global ecosystem

Legal/IP support, business development, and go-to-market strategy

Key Dates

Applications Open: Monday, August 29, 2025

Deadline to Apply: Friday, September 5, 2025

Notification of Selected Teams: Monday, September 8, 2025

Hackathon Dates: September 16–19, 2025

Demo Day & Final Pitch: Friday, September 19, 2025

How to Apply

Eligibility: Open to African innovators aged 18–40 with a passion for building Africa-focused creative-tech solutions.

Media & Contact

